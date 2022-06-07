ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutter Fort, WV

Richard Neal 'Hotdog' Heater

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Richard Neal “Hotdog” Heater, 72, of Mt. Clare, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on September 24, 1949, a son of the late Chandis and Anna...

WVNews

Karen Marie Elischer

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Karen Marie Elischer, 66, of Wallace, passed away at her residence on June 7, 2022. She was born April 4, 1956, in Princeton, New Jersey, to the late Arthur V. Santosuosso and Dora M. (Robbins) Santosuosso. Along with her parents, she is preceded in...
WALLACE, WV
WVNews

Aubrey Stewart ambassadors to honor Jack Rollins

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The junior ambassadors of the Aubrey Stewart Project will be working on placing a sign in Keyser to recognize the accomplishments of “Frosty the Snowman” author Jack Rollins. The ambassadors - students chosen for the program based upon their academic achievements, leadership skills,...
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Courthouse News:

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Tyler May to Stefanie G. Hayes and Connie L. Hayes, 0.348 acres or 15,171 square feet waters of Big Mill Creek, Union District, $65,000. Brandon Mitchell Harpold to...
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Friday

Washington Irving High School Class of 1958 breakfast, 9:30 a.m., FOP Restaurant, Nutter Fort. Clarksburg Lions Club meeting, noon, Brickside Bar & Grille. Speaker: Aaron Williams. Contact Don Niles, 304-629-3575. Saturday, June 11. Dodgeball Tournament for Ukraine, 2 p.m., June 11 at Clarksburg City Park’s indoor facility. Middle and high...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Weissgerber named Heise Entrepreneurial Spirit Award winner

McHENRY — Bill Weissgerber has been named as the winner of the 2022 Heise Entrepreneurial Spirit Award. The announcement was made during the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Membership Meeting and dinner on Thursday, June 2 at Wisp Resort. The evening also celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Chamber.
WVNews

IMG_9412.JPG

REESES MILL, W.Va. (WV News) - Mineral County younger 4-H camp kicked off Sunday, June 5, at…
WVNews

Fostering with open arms

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — There are an untold number of people in Jackson County who have opened their homes and their hearts to foster children in need of a safe place. It is always the hope of those in the placement field, such as KVC and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) that a reunification of the family will take place.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Community Calendar

Ripley and Ravenswood Libraries are accepting registrations for the Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program. Open to all ages, summer reading runs from June 6 through mid-July. For information, call 304-372-5343 (Ripley) or 304-273-5433 (Ravenswood). June 11. Cops & Bobbers Youth Fishing Event, open to kids 4 to 13, will...
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Jay Moyer recognized for 35 years of Municipal Government Service

OAKLAND — At the recent meeting of the Allegany-Garrett Chapter of the Maryland Municipal League (MML), Jay Moyer, former Mayor and Town Councilman for Oakland, was recognized for his outstanding dedication and long-standing service to municipal government. At the Chapter Meeting, Mayor of Barton and President of the Chapter...
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

Price’s heroic action is priceless

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Not many teenagers are out saving the planet, but one local 15-year-old recently became the hero to one tiny little four-legged, woodland creature and its mother. Gavin Price, soon to be a sophomore at Ravenswood High School, was on a fishing trip with his...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New President Will Wrobleski

MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the selection of the new president of the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce. After undergoing a search process that was advertised locally and nationally, William “Will” Wrobleski has been selected to fill the vacant position. Wrobleski was introduced to Chamber members at the Chamber’s annual Membership Meeting & Dinner on June 2 at Wisp Resort and will assume the leadership role on June 20, 2022.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

VICTORY: Alley Cat Allies Statement on Ravenswood Animal Ordinance Vote

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Alley Cat Allies President and Founder Becky Robinson offered a statement after the Ravenswood City Council voted to not move forward on the Amended Ordinance Regarding Animals in the City. “Ravenswood’s leaders are not going forward with their proposed punitive ordinance, which would have...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Health Department celebrates with volunteers

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department recently held a celebration to honor its volunteers who gave a total of 1,335 hour to prevention related events in 2021. “I am deeply grateful to each of our volunteers for sharing their time with us throughout the year,” said Health Officer Bob Stephens. “The part our volunteers play in the prevention efforts in their communities extends a personal touch to our public health endeavors.”
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Ravenswood Citywide Cleanup is June 13 through June 17

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood Citywide Cleanup is scheduled for June 13 through June 17. Pickup is on each customer’s normal trash day. Items that are acceptable for curbside pickup are bulk trash items including couches, beds, mattresses, recliners and other furniture. Computers and printers will also be allowed.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Folklife Seeks Applications for 2022-2023 Statewide Folklife Apprenticeship Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Folklife Program, a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council, is now accepting applications for its statewide Folklife Apprenticeship Program. The program supports West Virginia master traditional artists or tradition bearers working with qualified apprentices on a year-long in-depth apprenticeship in their cultural expression or traditional art form. These apprenticeships of traditional music, dance, craft, foodways, storytelling, and more—in any cultural community in the Mountain State—facilitate the transmission of techniques and artistry of the forms as well as their histories and traditions. The award amount totals to $3,500; $3,000 to support the master artist and $500 to cover the costs of tools and materials for the apprentice. Artists and their proposed apprentice must apply together. Applications and guidelines are available at wvhumanities.org/folklifeapprenticeships or by calling state folklorist Jennie Williams at (304)346-8500. Applications are due August 1, 2022.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

First reading of budget ordinance given in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE — Grantsville Mayor Mark Diehl gave the first reading of the budget ordinance Monday evening at the regular meeting of the Grantsville Town Council. The second reading will take place at the next meeting, and the budget will be effective July 1. FY 2023 balanced budget estimates include...
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Animal Control Ordinance tabled, Marina Bond ordinance has first reading

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — After a brief introduction and presentation of certificates to Ohio River Festival royalty, Pre-Teen Queen Taylor Ball, Teen Queen Victoria Knox and Queen Daphney Courtney Winter, much of the Ravenswood Council meeting was focused on the proposed animal control ordinance. In the public forum...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Rhodes celebrates her 100th birthday

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Ruth Gorrell Rhodes will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The cake reception will be given by her five daughters, Rita Pepper, Rhonda Staats, Debbie Conner, Susan Weyer and Tammi Brown. The reception will be held at North Ravenswood United Methodist Church in the fellowship hall from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Family and friends are invited to attend. Cards are appreciated but optional.
RAVENSWOOD, WV

