CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia says its newest professor is one of the world’s most noted authorities on the Holocaust. Victoria Barnett will be joining the College of Arts and Sciences and bringing with her an expert’s perspective on the Holocaust. This is a part of the university’s rotating role as the Frank Talbott, Jr. Endowed Visiting Professor. One person is appointed each year and the position switches around the various schools every year.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO