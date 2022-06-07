ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

On a mission to ‘Ignite the Future’

By Sue Bodilly
 3 days ago

UW-Green Bay’s mission is to ignite the possibilities, aspirations and passions of our students and our communities,...

Reminder: Arendt and Koltz retirement celebrations

Two long-time UW-Green Bay staff members will be celebrated this month. Longtime The Learning Center Director Sherri Arendt is retiring. Please join organizers in celebrating her compassion, commitment and contributions to UW-Green Bay students and the University on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Lenfesty Family Courtyard/Winter Garden.
GREEN BAY, WI
NEW Scholars college readiness graduates sign letters of intent – The Press

GREEN BAY – Aspiring to become the first in their family to graduate college, a group of area high school students took a giant leap toward that outcome in a celebration May 27. “I’m excited to get to see what’s different in college,” Green Bay East High School graduate Luis Gaytán said. “It’s going to be a whole new chapter in my life.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Mural & Busker Festival, features UW-Green Bay alumni artists Linskens and Thomas and lecturers LaBonte and Krumpos, June 18-19

The Mural & Busker Festival, presented by Fox Communities Credit Union, returns June 18-19, 2022 (Noon to 4 p.m.) with 10 new murals in the Broadway District and some will feature UW-Green Bay alumni artists Beau Thomas and Andrew Linskens, and Erin LaBonte, a lecturer for the University. The event fills the districts with an immersive experience in the arts. Stop out and witness muralists creating large-scale paintings on several walls throughout the district. The streets will also be lined with buskers, or street performers, interacting with event visitors.
GREEN BAY, WI
People of Brown County – Maryssa Paulsen – The Press, People of Brown County

Though Maryssa Paulsen ’19 (Environmental Planning & Policy and Public Administration) has only called Brown County home since 2015, when she moved here from a tiny town just north of Eau Claire (“I like to tell people my graduating class was 37.”) to attend the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UWGB) – to her, it’s home.The 25 year old said her family – parents, an older sister, a nephew and two younger brothers – also made the move to Northeast Wisconsin over the past few years.Paulsen said she enjoys being outside – whether it’s reading a book outdoors, being by the water, going for a hike or embarking on day trips to Door County.Her area of study at UWGB is similarly related – double majoring in environmental policy planning and public administration.
GREEN BAY, WI

