ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers' Austin Meadows: Back from IL

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Tigers reinstated Meadows (vertigo) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Meadows is ready to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Slugs fifth homer

Choi went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Cardinals. Choi accounted for all of the Rays' offense with his fifth home run of the season. He's in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak, during which he's gone yard twice while tallying 10 RBI and seven runs scored. Choi now owns a .278/.367/.484 line across 147 plate appearances on the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: Recalled from Triple-A

Moran was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. After being sent down to Louisville on Friday, Moran will return to the Reds ahead of their series finale versus the Diamondbacks. He will start at first base and bat seventh in the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Meadows
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Mahle: Punches out 10

Mahle allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 across six innings Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision. Mahle struck out double-digit batters in a game for the first time this season, which he backed with 16 swinging strikes across 105 total pitches. He turned in his third consecutive quality start and has allowed only four earned runs across his last 18.2 frames in that span. Despite the strong stretch, Mahle still has a 5.07 ERA with a 74:30 K:BB across 65.2 innings on the campaign.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Exits with apparent injury

Burger was removed from Thursday's game against the Dodgers prior to the ninth inning due to an apparent leg injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger appeared to be uncomfortable after fielding a grounder in the top of the sixth inning, and he seemed to be shaking out his leg while running the bases in the bottom of the eighth. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, but he was replaced defensively by Yoan Moncada in the top of the ninth inning. Burger was productive before leaving the game, as he went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, three runs, a walk and a strikeout.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Aaron Fletcher: Rejoins parent club

The Pirates recalled Fletcher from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Fletcher rejoins the Pirates for the first time since early May, when he was up with the big club for just one day while serving as the 27th man for the Bucs' doubleheader with the Tigers. Since returning to the minors, Fletcher has produced an 0.82 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB in 11 innings out of the Indianapolis bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Diagnosed with sprained shoulder

Almora was diagnosed with a sprained shoulder after leaving Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Almora went 0-for-2 with a strikeout Thursday prior to exiting the game at the end of the fifth inning. However, his injury doesn't seem to be a significant concern. The 28-year-old will test the issue prior to Friday's series opener, and he's considered day-to-day.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vertigo#Injured List#Tigers#Triple A
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Enduring power outage

Peguero has hit just .260/.291/.394 with one home run and six steals across his last 31 games for Double-A Altoona. Thanks to a hot start, his season line still sits at .293/.320/.476 -- pretty good for a 21-year-old in Double-A. Nonetheless, Peguero's power production has dried up recently, and plate discipline has been an issue too, as he's posted a 3.7 percent walk rate and 26.7 percent strikeout rate over the aforementioned 31-game stretch. He has enough pop, speed and contact ability to be relevant for fantasy purposes one day, but he'll need to improve his approach against upper-level pitching before he makes it to the big leagues.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Remains out of lineup

Zunino isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Zunino went 1-for-6 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over his last two games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Francisco Mejia will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not running lately

Merrifield hasn't attempted a stolen base since he was caught stealing May 24. The 33-year-old has gone 10-for-49 (.204) with three walks, six strikeouts, six RBI and five runs in his last 12 games. Merrifield was hot for much of the middle of May, but the versatile veteran is back in a slump again. He's now slashing .217/.258/.308 with three home runs, 24 RBI, 25 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 54 contests overall. With the Royals a major-league worst 17-37, Merrifield's running might not come back, and he's not hitting well enough to help many fantasy managers without displaying some speed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Greg Allen: Hits snag in recovery

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Allen recently suffered an injury to his right hamstring and won't be ready to begin a rehab assignment until at least late June, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Allen has been sidelined since late in spring training due...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Phillies' Zach Eflin: Pulled after four innings Thursday

Eflin allowed a run on four hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out two in four innings. He did not factor into the decision in an 8-3 win Thursday in Milwaukee. The lone run against Eflin came on Willy Adames' first-inning homer. Throughout the rest of his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Back with big-league club

Mayfield was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and is starting at second base Wednesday against the Red Sox. The 31-year-old was demoted to Triple-A in mid-May but will rejoin the Angels on Wednesday with Luis Rengifo headed to the paternity list. Mayfield has appeared in 20 MLB games this season and has a .220/.270/.322 slash line with one home run, six RBI and one stolen base.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Retreats to bench

Daza isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants. Daza drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-17 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts. Connor Joe will take over in left field while Elehuris Montero serves as the designated hitter Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel (back) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Senzel will miss a second consecutive game while dealing with a back injury as Albert Almora draws the start in center field and will bat eighth Thursday. Manager David Bell told Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer that Senzel had his back examined Thursday and he could miss a day or a few.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Remains out of lineup

Dozier isn't starting Wednesday's game against Toronto. Dozier went 1-for-18 with two RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over his last five games, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Carlos Santana will start at first base and bat sixth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jake Walsh: Optioned to Triple-A

Walsh was sent back down to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Walsh was called up Sunday but failed to pitch in the team's win over the Cubs before being sent back to Memphis on Tuesday. The reliever will return to Triple-A where he owns a 1.20 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 22 punchouts over 15 frames in 12 appearances this season. The move cleared a roster spot for Tyler O'Neill (shoulder), who was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Devante Bond: Out for season

Bond suffered a season-ending knee injury at OTAs this week, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Bond will undergo surgery on the injured knee and miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign. The linebacker played in two games with the Bears in 2020, playing nine snaps on special teams. In his absence, Luke Gifford could step into a more pronounced role at weakside linebacker.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Comes off IL

The Cardinals reinstated O'Neill (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Reliever Jake Walsh was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to clear room on the active roster for O'Neill, who returns to the big club after going 5-for-13 with a home run and a double during a three-game minor-league rehab assignment over the weekend. With one of their everyday corner outfielders back in action in O'Neill, the Cardinals will likely turn to Brendan Donovan to handle the other corner-outfield spot while Dylan Carlson (hamstring) remains on the shelf.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy