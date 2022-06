CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer is out of a job after tattooing the words "pure" and "evil" on his hands. Eric Weyda was fired from the department after getting "pure" tattooed on his right knuckles and "evil" on his left knuckles. Now he is trying to get his job back. Weyda appealed the decision to dismiss him and filed a grievance through the Fraternal Order of Police.

