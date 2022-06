NORRISTOWN – If anyone stands as the embodiment of the rich Black history of Norristown, it’s Charles Blockson. As a child growing up in Norristown, Blockson learned about and subsequently took to heart the contributions and experiences of his ancestors in the borough. As an adult in the academic world, he brought those contributions and experiences to life in his writings, collections and teachings. A national expert on the Underground Railroad, the historian and scholar penned 13 books on the impact and experiences of African Americans.

