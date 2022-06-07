ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Kyren Williams: Suffers broken foot

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Williams suffered a broken foot in practice last week, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today...

CBS Sports

Sean McVay says Odell Beckham Jr. crashed his wedding, hopes the All-Pro WR returns to Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a receiver without a team, but the pass-catcher does know a good time when he sees it. The All-Pro channeled his inner Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson and decided to make an impromptu appearance at a wedding over the weekend. However, it wasn't just any old wedding that Beckham decided to crash -- it was Rams head coach Sean McVay's.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cooper Kupp, Rams reach agreement on three-year extension, making All-Pro one of NFL's top-paid receivers

Cooper Kupp arguably had the greatest season for a wide receiver in NFL history -- and is now cashing in on his accolades. Kupp and the Rams have agreed to terms on a three-year extension, according to ESPN. Kupp's is set to make $110 million over the next five seasons, netting the latest massive contract given to a wideout after the market was reset in March.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame NFL rookie suffers broken foot

Former Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams isn’t off to the start with the Los Angeles Rams that anyone would have liked. On Tuesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that Williams broke his foot at practice last week and is expected to be out until the early part of training camp in July.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Rams, WR Cooper Kupp agree to five-year, $110M extension

The three-year extension will be added to the remaining two years on Kupp’s current deal, locking the Super Bowl MVP into what’s essentially a five-year, $110M deal. That’s about $80M in new money, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweets. Schefter clarifies on Twitter that Kupp will earn a new $75M in guaranteed money. Earlier this evening, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport estimated that Kupp and the Rams were zeroing on a three-year deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Texans' DaeSean Hamilton: Suffers knee injury

Hamilton suffered a knee injury at Tuesday's training session, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The wide receiver went down with a right knee injury at Tuesday's organized team activity, drawing over the training staff. There's no official word on his exact injury quite yet, but more information will likely come in the near future. Hamilton signed a one-year deal with the Texans in the offseason after missing all of the 2021 season with a torn ACL that he suffered last May.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Exits with apparent injury

Burger was removed from Thursday's game against the Dodgers prior to the ninth inning due to an apparent leg injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger appeared to be uncomfortable after fielding a grounder in the top of the sixth inning, and he seemed to be shaking out his leg while running the bases in the bottom of the eighth. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, but he was replaced defensively by Yoan Moncada in the top of the ninth inning. Burger was productive before leaving the game, as he went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, three runs, a walk and a strikeout.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Colts' Darius Leonard: Set to undergo back surgery

Leonard (ankle/back) is expected to undergo back surgery and miss a portion of next month's training camp, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Leonard has been rehabbing his ankle after undergoing surgery in the offseason, missing OTAs and the Colts' mandatory minicamp. Head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that he won't need a second ankle operation, but he will unfortunately have to have a procedure on his back. The surgery will cause him to be out for the foreseeable future and he'll likely miss a chunk of training camp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Greg Allen: Hits snag in recovery

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Allen recently suffered an injury to his right hamstring and won't be ready to begin a rehab assignment until at least late June, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Allen has been sidelined since late in spring training due...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Present but not practicing

Samuel is present for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, but he isn't in uniform, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Samuel reportedly requested a trade out of San Francisco in April, but the 49ers have remained adamant that the electric wideout will be with the team to start the 2022 campaign. The 2019 second-round pick's presence at minicamp is certainly a step in the right direction, but his lack of participation may be a sign he still isn't completely satisfied with his current situation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Late addition to lineup

Flores is starting at third base and batting third Wednesday against the Rockies. The 30-year-old was originally absent from Wednesday's starting nine but will join the lineup with Brandon Crawford (quadriceps) being a late scratch. Flores is 8-for-23 with two home runs and six RBI through six games in June.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Jordan Smith: Out for season with knee injury

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that Smith is scheduled to have knee surgery and is expected to be sidelined for the entire 2022 season, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports. Smith made just two appearances as a rookie after being drafted in the fourth round of the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Reaches three times, swipes bag

Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base Wednesday in a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Rockies. Gonzalez walked multiple times in a game for the first time this season, and he swiped his fourth bag in the eighth inning. His lone hit came in the 10th, when his one-out single led to the game-winning run as a result of an error by Charlie Blackmon. Gonzalez is batting just .176 through 17 at-bats in June, but he still owns a healthy .322/.376/.441 slash line on the campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Community Policy