49ers' Nick Bosa: Officially participates Tuesday

Samuel is present for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, but he isn't in uniform, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Samuel reportedly requested a trade out of San Francisco in April, but the 49ers have remained adamant that the electric wideout will be with the team to start the 2022 campaign. The 2019 second-round pick's presence at minicamp is certainly a step in the right direction, but his lack of participation may be a sign he still isn't completely satisfied with his current situation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO