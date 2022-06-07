ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Nick Bosa: Officially participates Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bosa was an active participant for Tuesday's practice session, Matt Barrows...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Rams Released Former Draft Pick On Wednesday

A day after beginning mandatory minicamp, the Los Angeles Rams moved on from a player who cemented an indelible spot in the franchise's history. On Wednesday afternoon, the Rams waived linebacker Travin Howard. Selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Howard played all 16 games in 2019...
NFL
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Veteran Will Likely Be Released

San Francisco linebacker Dee Ford has been dismissed from 49ers minicamp, per multiple sources. Head coach Kyle Shanahan says the Niners "do not expect him to be on our team" once he returns from an upcoming physical. The expected release of Ford will save the Niners $1.1 million in cap...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Ford excused from minicamp, not expected to be with 49ers in 2022

SANTA CLARA — Along with Jimmy Garoppolo, Dee Ford has been excused from the 49ers' mandatory minicamp. The Pro Bowl pass rusher only has appeared in seven games in the past two seasons due to chronic neck and back injuries. As one of the biggest acquisitions of the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era, the club has been patient through Ford’s three seasons with the team.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Source: Bosa, Williams report to 49ers' mandatory minicamp

SANTA CLARA — It looks like the gang is back together at 49ers team headquarters. A source confirms to NBC Sports Bay Area that Trent Williams and Nick Bosa have reported to the team facility for mandatory minicamp, along with Deebo Samuel. There is no expectation that any of the three mentioned players will be seen on the practicing in team drills, but they will participate in off-field activities.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Report: If Jimmy Garoppolo Could Still Start For 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo is still a member of the San Francisco 49ers, but he's not required to report yet. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the 49ers have excused Garoppolo from mandatory minicamp. When Pat McAfee asked NFL Network's Ian Rapoport if San Francisco was attempting to remove all doubt that this is Trey Lance's team, the insider said last year's starting quarterback wouldn't have done much anyway while recovering from offseason surgery.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo could report to training camp 'unless we trade him'

The San Francisco 49ers excusing veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from attending their mandatory minicamp this week wasn't a surprising development, and not just because 2021 rookie Trey Lance is leading practices this spring. Garoppolo underwent surgery in March to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder, and the 30-year-old was never expected to resume tossing footballs at this point of his recovery.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
12up

Deebo Samuel headed to 49ers minicamp

There has been so much drama surrounding the San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel this offseason and it has had fans worried. He asked for a trade, but nothing got done during the NFL Draft. Now, will Samuel end up playing for the team in 2022? That appears to be...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Robert Alford in Contact with Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have three OTA sessions remaining this week in the offseason program and then the mandatory three-day minicamp next week. After that, players scatter until the beginning of training camp at the end of July. While there could additions at several positions in the next seven weeks, the cornerback...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Nick Bosa Has Scary Admission: NFL World Reacts

Coming off a career-best year in 2021, 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is ready to do it all over again this coming season. During a press conference on Wednesday, the two-time Pro Bowler said he's in better shape than he was last year. The NFL world took to Twitter to...
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Present but not practicing

Samuel is present for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, but he isn't in uniform, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Samuel reportedly requested a trade out of San Francisco in April, but the 49ers have remained adamant that the electric wideout will be with the team to start the 2022 campaign. The 2019 second-round pick's presence at minicamp is certainly a step in the right direction, but his lack of participation may be a sign he still isn't completely satisfied with his current situation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers rookie Jackson surprised Bosa with 'impressive' trait

SANTA CLARA — After only two practices, Nick Bosa has been impressed by 49ers' 2022 second-round draft pick Drake Jackson. The rookie pass rusher has already been using Bosa and the defensive line room as a resource, but Jackson’s enthusiasm isn’t the only thing that the Pro Bowl pass rusher has taken note of. The USC product has physical attributes that caught Bosa by surprise.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Shanahan says Garoppolo on target to be cleared in July

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s rehabilitation from offseason shoulder surgery appears to have him on track to receive medical clearance next month. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers excused Garoppolo from the mandatory minicamp this week so he could remain on pace with his physical therapy following surgery on March 8 to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bosa 'most definitely' in better shape at 49ers minicamp

SANTA CLARA -- Even while going through a year in which he registered 19.5 sacks in 20 games, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa looked forward to what he could do following an ideal offseason to prepare. Before entering his third NFL season, Bosa spent his months away from the sport...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr reacts to Colin Kaepernick working out with Raiders

Like many other teams throughout the league, the Las Vegas Raiders began mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The roster is looking pretty different this year, as a result of recent signings, trades, and draft acquisitions. However, one player not officially added to the roster is Colin Kaepernick. The quarterback practiced with...
NFL
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury Expects Kyler Murray to be Present for Minicamp

Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano were the three quarterbacks on the practice field Thursday during the final day of OTAs for the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory minicamp is next week starting Tuesday, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury expects a fourth quarterback to be present. Starter Kyler Murray participated at...
NFL

