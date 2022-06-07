ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats, 1 Republican on Muncie City Council kill solar development at Chevy brownfield

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie City Council on Monday torpedoed plans to place a solar field atop the contaminated former site of a General Motors transmission plant at 1200 W. Eighth St.

Mayor Dan Ridenour had worked for months with GM Development and Performances Services on plans build a solar array atop concrete on the 53-acre site. The solar panels would have delivered electricity to AEP and revenue for the city's general fund. An estimated $500,000 would have been delivered to the city coffers annually over the estimated life of the project. Cost to the city was estimated at $11.7 million.

Council members and other city officials, along with developers, recently met with residents of the Avondale-Thomas Park neighborhood to hear explanations of the project and listen to neighborhood reactions to this effort to develop something on the ground that has been empty since the factory was razed by 2008.

More: New law protects Hoosier property rights, makes it harder for HOAs to say no to solar

All four Democratic city council members along with Republican Troy Ingram voted down the solar field proposal.

"I was very surprised at what appeared to be a political vote to stop a project for a neighborhood that is hurting," Ridenour said after the vote.

Council President Jeff Robinson, D-Second District, said he thought the figures didn't add up favorably given all the costs of the project, considering the maintenance of the solar field would become the city's responsibility.

While money would be coming into the city general fund, money also would be coming from the city economic development income tax money for the development, he said.

Robinson said he worried that something "catastrophic" might happen and the city would be liable.

Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan and Fire Chief Robert Mead both came to the council to ask members to approve the project, which would have bolstered income to the general fund that provides funding to their departments.

"Trust the mayor," Sloan requested of the council before the vote. "He just put us through ethics training last week and it was not fun. He is always telling us to do the right thing … Do the right thing."

More: Cleanup manager says old Chevy site safe enough for various uses as it's readied for solar

More: City looks to buy former Chevrolet plant site to build solar farm

More: County solar study committee preps to tackle issues of big green energy and rural land use

A number of issues had developed concerning the project, including a recent statement from Bob Hare, the cleanup manager for RACER Trust, which is in charge of contamination cleanup and maintenance at the site, that the site could have been used for any number of commercial and industrial uses. Hare made the statement in an article that appeared in The Star Press on Monday.

Officials had consistently stated that there wasn't much else beyond a solar field that could be placed at the site. And the Indiana Department of Environmental Management had prepared a covenant for the city to agree to that would limit use of the property and forbid residential and agricultural use of the real estate as well as forbid use of the groundwater for human or animal consumption.

Some council members said they were concerned with Hare's comments, which included that the concrete cap could also be broken.

"It's not a Superfund site," Hare said regarding to severity of the contamination.

Council members also expressed concerns about an FBI investigation of bribery in Hidalgo County, Texas, that has been tied to energy-related to public contracts involving Performance Services, according to press accounts. Nick Allen, business development manager with Performance Services, said the investigation involves an employee of the company but not the company itself. he said there have never been any accusations of such wrongdoing involving the company in its past.

James Heimlich, president of the Avondale-Thomas Park Neighborhood Association, said he had members of his group who were strongly in favor of or opposed to the development. He said the neighborhood has much generational poverty and he asked that however the council voted, it should be an "intentional vote."

Ridenour said the deal was now dead. The development had been locked with an interest rate of under 3% and that disappeared with the council's negative vote Monday.

David Penticuff is the local government reporter at the Star Press. Contact him at dpenticuff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Democrats, 1 Republican on Muncie City Council kill solar development at Chevy brownfield

