Ranking Auburn football's nine transfer portal additions
By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
2 days ago
Here are Auburn's transfer portal additions ranked, based on instant impact.
Auburn has added nine players via the transfer portal so far this offseason.
The Tigers added Zach Calzada, a quarterback from Texas A&M, Robby Ashford, a quarterback from Oregon, Craig McDonald, a defensive back from Iowa State, DJ James, a defensive back from Oregon, Jayson Jones, a defensive lineman from Oregon, Eugene Asante a linebacker from North Carolina, Dazalin Worsham a receiver from Miami, Morris Joesph, a defensive lineman from Memphis, and last but not least Koy Moore a receiver from LSU.
Some of these additions will help the team this year, while others will be fix-up projects for the future.
Coach Bryan Harsin and his coaching staff did a pretty good job of bringing in talent from the portal, but a few positions needed a player or two, and it didn't happen.
There were two main positions that Auburn needed help in as we headed into the off-season, and they were receiver and offensive line. The coaching staff filled the hole at receiver by adding Moore and Worsham. While it is great that they brought in these two talented receivers, the staff did not get a single offensive lineman from the portal. This has scared Auburn fans as we prepare for the 2022 season.
Let's rank the nine Tiger transfer portal additions based on their impact this upcoming season.
It will be very interesting to see the roles these different portal additions play, but to say the least, you will see many of these players on the field in 2022.
The summer months will be extremely busy for the Auburn football coaching staff as they prepare the roster for the upcoming 2022 season and continue to recruit prospects out of the class of 2023. Many of those recruits have begun to narrow down their choices and plan official visits to get a closer look at their top programs.
