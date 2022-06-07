ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Jones announces July 1 retirement

By CHARLES H. FEATHERSTONE
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jIdjY_0g3M2xc700

EPHRATA — Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones announced on Tuesday that he will retire effective July 1.

“After some soul searching, a lot of discussion and support of my family and thoughts about the ‘next phase’ of my life, I have made the decision to retire from my position as elected sheriff and from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office,” Jones wrote in a formal statement issued to GCSO deputies and staff Tuesday morning.

“One never expects to get through a 30-year career and all of a sudden, it’s here,” the sheriff added. “My last official day will be Friday, July 1.”

According to GCSO spokesperson Kyle Foreman, the Grant County Commissioners will appoint an interim sheriff to fill the remainder of Jones’ term. County residents are set to elect a new sheriff during this November’s general election. Joe Kriete, Joe Harris and James Baker are the three candidates running to succeed Jones and will face off against each in the August primary election, with the two top vote-getters vying in the November vote.

Jones, who was first elected in 2010, has served nearly three full terms as Grant County Sheriff and announced earlier this year he would not seek reelection this fall. The sheriff gave no reason for stepping down before the conclusion of his term in late December, noting to GCSO staff that it has been an honor to serve with them and to work for the residents of Grant County.

Jones began his career in law enforcement in Soap Lake in 1992, and went to work as a GCSO deputy in 1997.

“I joined this career because I love and care about people. I have accomplished what I set out to do during my tenure and I will miss everyone more than you know,” he wrote in the statement. “God’s speed and take care of each other.”

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 1

Related
qvpr.com

Longtime member of sheriff’s office runs for top post

With three decades of experience under his belt, Joey Kriete is betting that it’s that very experience which will get him to run the only police agency he’s called home his whole life. Kriete (pronounced ‘Kreet’), Chief Deputy at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, is running to replace...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Crosscut

'Like sitting in a sauna': Heat waves cause misery in WA prisons

Late last June, farmers in Walla Walla noticed something odd happening to their onions. Walla Walla, an oasis in the middle of the state’s high desert, is bursting with vineyards, wheat fields and acres of the city’s eponymous sweet onions. As temperatures climbed above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, then above 110 degrees, the oversized onions began to burn, pale blisters forming underneath their papery skins. When the temperature reached 116, the onions started cooking, their flesh dissolving into mush.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
City
Soap Lake, WA
City
Ephrata, WA
Local
Washington Government
Grant County, WA
Government
ncwlife.com

Fire at Keyes Fibre briefly closes Highway 97A

Highway 97A was briefly closed early this morning while firefighters extinguished an oven fire at Keyes Fibre in North Wenatchee. Chelan County Fire District 1 responded to a commercial fire alarm at Keyes at 2:14 a.m. and arrived to find the building filling with smoke coming from one of the company’s large ovens.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Large drug bust in Baker County leads to arrest of Richland, Washington man

BAKER COUNTY – (From OSP) On June 1, 2022, at approximately 12:48 AM, an Oregon State Police Trooper contacted a vehicle believed to be involved in a crash at the intersection of State Route 7 and Interstate 84 in Baker City. During the investigation it was learned no crash occurred, however, the operator of the vehicle failed to provide a driver’s license and after being detained for Failure to Carry and Present License it was determined the subject had provided false information. Once the subject’s identity was known, Troopers were advised of multiple outstanding out-of-state warrants for his arrest.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane County sheriff: 'It’s like Independence Day for criminals'

(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich questions how the Washington Legislature can say the state is serious about solving gun violence when enhancements have been stripped away on sentences when firearms are used in commission of a crime. “Does that sound like they are really serious...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Jones
Person
James Baker
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Too high’: Spokane homeowner expresses frustration after receiving property valuation notice

SPOKANE, Wash — Starting this week, the Spokane County Assessor’s office will mail out new property valuations to more than 213,000 homeowners in Spokane County. It’s the county’s way of putting a price on your home, and this year, your tax bill for your house will likely be higher. “Gas is a lot more expensive, groceries have gone through the...
SPOKANE, WA
MyNorthwest

Non-profit suit against Inslee over ongoing ‘state of emergency’ denied injunction

The Silent Majority Foundation, a non-profit group based out of Pasco, Wash., has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Jay Inslee, alleging that the governor overexerted his powers with two mandates that went into effect to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The group also filed an injunction request to halt all mandates involving wearing masks indoors in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and jails.
PASCO, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Group sues over Inslee mandates for Washington counties with few COVID cases

(The Center Square) – A Thurston County Superior Court judge has refused to grant an injunction against two proclamations Gov. Jay Inslee amended in March under his emergency powers. The Silent Majority Foundation out of Pasco, Washington, says the suit will continue against Inslee's updated rules regarding face masks...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Grant County Sheriff
FOX 11 and 41

First Rainbow Crosswalks put in Eastern Washington

YAKIMA, WA – The first rainbow crosswalks to be in Eastern Washington were put in Yakima yesterday on Sgt. Pendleton way and Naches Ave, now having Yakima Pride call the area “The Inclusivity District.”. “We’ve always been in Yakima,” said Joshua Hastings the Vice President of Yakima Pride....
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Chelan County declares emergency after Sunday flooding

WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners declared a state of emergency today over the weekend flooding around Wenatchee, paving the way to faster repair work. The floods on Sunday washed out properties and sections of road along Number 1 and Number 2 Canyons. Those roads remain closed this week to all but residential traffic as cleanup continues. The heavy rainfall on Sunday overwhelmed some flood basins built by the county to hold back floodwater.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KUOW

The cherry harvest is off to a late start in Washington

The colder, rainier than usual weather across the Northwest has snarled the region's cherry-growing season. Jim Jamison owns a small plot in Richland. Wash. and says that by now, he'd normally have hundreds of customers shopping with them at a u-pick orchard. “I think ours in the Northwest will be...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheHorse.com

Washington Horse Tests Positive for Strangles

The Washington State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed on June 4 that a horse at a boarding facility in Spokane County, Washington, tested positive for strangles. One other horse on the property was exposed. The horse is under private veterinary care, and biosecurity measures have been implemented. EDCC Health Watch is...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
159
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy