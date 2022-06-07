Jones announces July 1 retirement

EPHRATA — Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones announced on Tuesday that he will retire effective July 1.

“After some soul searching, a lot of discussion and support of my family and thoughts about the ‘next phase’ of my life, I have made the decision to retire from my position as elected sheriff and from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office,” Jones wrote in a formal statement issued to GCSO deputies and staff Tuesday morning.

“One never expects to get through a 30-year career and all of a sudden, it’s here,” the sheriff added. “My last official day will be Friday, July 1.”

According to GCSO spokesperson Kyle Foreman, the Grant County Commissioners will appoint an interim sheriff to fill the remainder of Jones’ term. County residents are set to elect a new sheriff during this November’s general election. Joe Kriete, Joe Harris and James Baker are the three candidates running to succeed Jones and will face off against each in the August primary election, with the two top vote-getters vying in the November vote.

Jones, who was first elected in 2010, has served nearly three full terms as Grant County Sheriff and announced earlier this year he would not seek reelection this fall. The sheriff gave no reason for stepping down before the conclusion of his term in late December, noting to GCSO staff that it has been an honor to serve with them and to work for the residents of Grant County.

Jones began his career in law enforcement in Soap Lake in 1992, and went to work as a GCSO deputy in 1997.

“I joined this career because I love and care about people. I have accomplished what I set out to do during my tenure and I will miss everyone more than you know,” he wrote in the statement. “God’s speed and take care of each other.”

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.