(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) A new Illinois law aims to curb pollution and reduce harmful emissions in the state. Governor Pritzker yesterday signed an amendment to the Environmental Protection Act banning the disposal by incineration of certain chemicals. These human-made chemicals have been used in a wide range of consumer products and industrial processes, which has led to them being released into the air, water, and soil.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO