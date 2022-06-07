Mid-Year Edition…I Was Just Thinking

HARRISBURG, N.C. — The year is almost half over and I was just thinking…. • Ty Gibbs vs. Sam Mayer could turn into an interesting — and much-needed — rivalry. • Allen Barr should be in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. • Racing is...
About five years ago, Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were not only NASCAR Cup Series competitors, but also a serious couple. Their relationship was tested several times on the race track, most notably at the 2013 Coca-Cola 600 when Danica slammed into the back of Ricky and sent him into the outside wall at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Jay Mohr couldn’t help by make fun of the incident at the ESPY’s that year. It seemed as if there relationship could survive that (both the wreck and subsequent roasting), it could survive anything.
Soon-to-be 42-year-old NASCAR vet Martin Truex Jr. will be traveling out west with a different engineer this weekend. Per FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, "Martin Truex Jr.'s regular traveling engineer has a wedding this weekend so Cole Pearn will fill the role as team engineer at Sonoma on the No. 19 Cup car."
A whole lot has happened in Brad Keselowski’s life since 2012. During that time, the now 38-year-old driver of the No. 6 Ford for RFK Racing has had his fair share of hot streaks and rough patches, and has even gotten into a few fights and feuds along the way (his dust-ups with Jeff Gordon, Kyle Busch, and Carl Edwards particularly come to mind).
Hailie Deegan has been climbing the NASCAR ranks in stock car and truck racing since she was a teenager. But as she approaches the midpoint of her third year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, she has an even bigger goal for the future. In a recent interview, Deegan...
It was the start of something big. Very big. Fifty years ago, David Pearson buckled into the Wood Brothers No. 21 Mercury at Darlington Raceway for the first time. The Woods had chosen Pearson to replace A.J. Foyt, who had decided to concentrate on his IndyCar program. Pearson was 37...
Devon Rouse is in rare company. The 23-year-old Burlington, Iowa native is only the second openly gay driver in NASCAR history. He follows in the footsteps of Stephen Rhodes, who became the first openly gay driver to compete in a NASCAR national touring series event when he made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut in 2003. Driving the No. 66 Dodge for MLB Motorsports, Rhodes ran in two Truck Series races. Rouse, who is set to run in his second Truck Series race in June, is following in Rhodes’ tire marks, while also striving to carve out his own historic path in the sport.
NASCAR qualifying order for Charlotte Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s the famed Coca-Cola 600 at the 1.5-mile of Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s NASCAR longest race. View the Charlotte qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three...
Comments / 0