‘Photography Goes Wild’ contest announced at Beardsley Zoo

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Beardsley Zoo announced its 4 th annual “photography goes wild” contest on Tuesday. Submissions are currently being taken on the zoo’s website, and the first round of photos are due by the end of the day on July 4 th .

This is the first year where the zoo is implementing a new youth category for participants aged 16 and under, which has a separate prize. The contest organizers hope that this will give people of all ages and skill levels a chance at winning.

Courtesy: Beardsley Zoo

The first round of photos will be submitted digitally, and the top 100 out of them will be judged and put in the exhibit for July 28 th .

Milford Photo, who is sponsoring the event, will be awarding the prizes for first, second and third place, as well as the youth category winner. Prizes include $200, $100, and $50 for first, second, and third prize, respectively. The winner in the youth category will win a gift card.

There will also be a winner based on People’s choice. The public can vote for their favorite picture by donating one dollar per vote.

Courtesy: Beardsley Zoo

“Art is a natural way for people to express their love of animals and appreciation of nature,” said Gregg Dancho, the zoo director. “Our annual Photography Goes Wild contest helps to showcase the stunning diversity of species at the Zoo, and we hope, encourages people to focus on preserving wild habitats and animal conservation in new ways.”

This year’s contest exhibit will be presented in honor of Kathy Brady, a New York photographer with a deep love of nature and animals. Kathy passed away after a short illness, and several of her favorite photos will be on display at the in-person exhibit.

Courtesy: Beardsley Zoo

Not only is this the year of the 4 th annual Beardsley Zoo photography contest, 2022 also marks the 100 th anniversary of the Zoo’s opening. The zoo is home to 350 distinct kinds of animals and operates as a non-profit organization.

For more information, visit the contest page on the Beardsley Zoo website .

