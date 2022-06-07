CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man burglarizes same business for third time, stealing rent checks, MPD says

MEMPHIS, TENN. — A man who burglarized the same business before is back for the third time, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said it happened on June 6, around 3:49 p.m. at 2899 South Mendenhall Road.

The owner of the business received motion alerts from her doorbell, police said.

In a surveillance video, a man in all black and a facemask with a yellow crowbar walked up to the front door and tried to use a cord to grab customers’ rent checks out of the deposit door drop, MPD says.

The man grabs the crowbar, then strikes the door glass shattering it, then grabs several rent checks and leaves the scene.

Police released the surveillance video on Facebook.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

