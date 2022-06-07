ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips to avoid running out of money in retirement

NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all felt the pinch from time to time between paychecks and worried...

www.nbc4i.com

Motley Fool

2 Pros and 2 Cons of Working in Retirement

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Taking on part- or full-time work in retirement...
LIFESTYLE
Kiplinger

Avoid These 3 Retirement Income Mistakes

If you’re preparing to retire, you may be spooked by today’s investing environment. That’s pretty understandable when you think about what’s happened in the stock and bond markets over the past 20 years: the 9/11 attacks, the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009 and the COVID-19 panic of March and April 2020. Despite the ups and downs, for example, the S&P 500, an index of the largest and most successful companies in America, has returned 7.51% on an annualized basis between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2021. (1)
MARKETS
Motley Fool

4 Retirement Accounts That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

401(k)s have their limitations, so you should consider other retirement accounts as well. It might make sense for you to keep money in several retirement accounts to take advantage of the unique benefits of each. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketWatch

We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

I’m 64 and my husband is 62. We plan to work until he is at least 65, so three or four more years. We have about $1 million total in various accounts, but my own IRA has $400,000 in it. Should I move it to a Roth IRA or is it too late at this stage? I’m also trying to pay down our mortgage. Our house is worth about $650,000 and the mortgage is now $200,000, so when we retire we’ll be debt free and can sell the house and go.
ECONOMY
Personal Finance
Kiplinger

Buying Annuities in Your 401(k)

Despite the economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of workers continued to contribute to their retirement plans in 2021, according to the Investment Company Institute. All told, Americans have more than $11 trillion stashed in plans offered through their jobs. But even though workers get a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Which Accounts Should Younger Retirees Tap First? Not IRAs!

Much is written on how to prepare for retirement. Save early, save often. And many retirees have done just that, accumulating an appropriate nest egg invested across a combination of 401(k) plans, traditional and Roth Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), personal investments and real estate. However, at the point of retirement,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
moneytalksnews.com

78% of People Aren’t Ready for Retirement, but There’s Good News

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. A recent study, the 2022 Schroders US Retirement Survey, reports that a mere 22% of people approaching retirement age believe that they’ll have enough money to maintain a comfortable standard of living, down from 26% a year ago. Only 1 out...
