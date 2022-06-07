Tips to avoid running out of money in retirement

I’m 64 and my husband is 62. We plan to work until he is at least 65, so three or four more years. We have about $1 million total in various accounts, but my own IRA has $400,000 in it. Should I move it to a Roth IRA or is it too late at this stage? I’m also trying to pay down our mortgage. Our house is worth about $650,000 and the mortgage is now $200,000, so when we retire we’ll be debt free and can sell the house and go.

ECONOMY ・ 28 DAYS AGO