Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Raemi Eagle-Glenn to the Alachua County Commission today, June 9th. The Following is a statement released by the Governor's Office:. "Eagle-Glenn, of Gainesville, is a lawyer at Eagle-Glenn Law and is the owner of Everything Mac Inc. She is a member of the Florida Bar and the Republican National Lawyers Association. Eagle-Glenn earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida and juris doctorate from the University of Florida."

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO