TRUMBULL — No charges have been filed after a 10-year-old boy left his home by himself this week and turned up 24 hours later at the local mall, according to police. Trumbull police spokesperson Lt. Brian Weir said there is no criminal investigation into why the boy was not reported missing until Tuesday morning after he was last seen around noon Monday. Police have not said where the boy was during the 24 hours he was missing.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO