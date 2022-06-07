North Bend School District looking at safety protocols after trespassing and thefts
By Gold Meadows, NBC16.com Staff
NORTH BEND, Ore. - North Bend School District is preparing to take a deeper look at safety protocols on its campuses after multiple intruders have entered their campuses. School superintendent Kevin Bogatin says three individuals have entered their school buildings on three separate occasions. During two of...
COOS BAY, Ore. -- Coos Bay Police Department reports that Johnny Ray Bohannon, 47, of North Bend, has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Coos Bay. He is charged with second degree murder, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 10. On Wednesday night at 8:10...
NORTH BEND, Ore. - Wastewater testing in North Bend has detected a silent and steady increase in COVID over the last month. A group of Oregon State University researchers collected multiple samples each week from wastewater treatment facilities in 40 locations statewide. These samples are then tested for trace amounts...
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Lane County will host a panel discussion and input session on the proposed Behavioral Health Stabilization Center. The session will take place Thursday, June 16 at 11:00 a.m. The 42-bed facility has been in planning phases for several years and is now actively seeking a site....
On June 8, 2022 at approximately 8:10 pm a 911 call was transferred to the North Coos Dispatch Center. The caller reported that he had found a deceased female in the residence located at 1749 Idaho Drive in Coos Bay. Coos Bay Officers arrived at the location and discovered a deceased female, who they identified as 47-year-old Rebecca Reeves. Officers on scene believed that her death was caused by homicidal violence. The Coos County Major Crimes Team was activated and members from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, North Bend Police, Bandon Police, Coquille Police, Coos Bay Police, Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office arrived to assist in the investigation. At this time the investigation is on-going. Any individuals who may have information pertaining to this investigation are encouraged to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Researchers from the OSU COVID-19 Wastewater-based Surveillance Team released data yesterday that pointed to a severe outbreak of COVID variants in the area of North Bend. Since 2020, researchers at Oregon State University have been testing sewage for trace amounts of COVID-19 and variants of the...
FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deceased individual has been found near the last known location of a missing surfer. The LCSO reports that at about 10:30 p.m. on June 8 they received a call about a missing surfer in the area of Heceta Beach, north of Florence. Deputies report that Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue as well as United States Coast guard personnel started searching the area.
ROSEBURG, Ore. - Kids can get free meals over summer break at Roseburg Public Schools cafeterias and Lunchbox Express sites. Meals will be served Mondays through Fridays from June 13 to August 4 (except July 4) at Lunchbox Express sites. 11 to 11:20 a.m. at Saddle Butte Mobile Manor (222...
The driver was cited following a DUII wreck on Interstate 5 northbound Wednesday. An OSP report said just after 5:00 p.m. troopers responded to the single-vehicle accident just south of Glendale. The driver was taken to Three Rivers Hospital in Grants Pass with minor injuries. The report said evidence indicated...
EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Some Eagle Point parents are questioning Eagle Point School District 9's decision to send their 6 and 7-year-old Eagle Rock elementary students home with COVID tests contraindicated for handling by children under 12. "We went and cleared out her backpack and in there was the...
----------- UPDATE: 6: 50 p.m. Police have cleared the situation. Further details have not been released, but there is no longer cause for concern. EUGENE, Ore. - Police are responding to the area of Jane Sanders Stadium on the University of Oregon campus after there was a report of an armed suspect in the area.
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – The Oregon State Hospital has submitted its improvement plan to prevent patient escapes, assaults and various other issues. An inspection in January found numerous issues, including patient escapes. The issues put the facility’s federal funding in jeopardy, with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid highlighting:...
In late April, Eugene’s private Oak Hill School announced the upper grades were closing. Some families are upset by how it’s been handled. Gabriela Perez Baez’s daughter is a junior at Oak Hill. The family has scrambled to find a school for her senior year. Perez Baez told KLCC, ”To realize that they had ample time to warn us about this and they didn’t. And that they would do it days before the AP exams, after all the deadlines have passed, a month and half before the end of the academic year, is just ludicrous.”
EUGENE, Ore. -- One man was sent to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by another man in Eugene. At 2:27 a.m. Thursday morning Eugene Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing with the suspect being chased by witnesses in the area of East 13th and Mill Street in Eugene.
UPDATE: The Coast Guard located a body in the water Thursday around noon "not far from where the overdue surfer was believed to have been surfing," the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. According to the sheriff:. At approximately 10:30pm last night the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an overdue...
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg said after careful and thorough deliberation, the grand jury found that the shot fired by Deputy Brian Melvin, killing 60-year-old Spencer Heckathorne, was not only justified but unavoidable. "Not only was Heckathorne delusional, but he also has an extremely violent criminal...
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon has given the “all clear” on a report of “an armed suspect last seen near Jane Saunders Stadium (University St & 18th Ave)” Tuesday evening, according to the U of O's Alerts Blog. The initial alert was issued...
UPDATE (5pm): "Rutledge has been found and is safe (24th and Onyx). A Sanipac driver helped to locate her and we are thankful," Eugene PD reports. EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police and a local family are asking for the public’s help locating a missing, endangered woman who left the area of 32nd Avenue on foot, the police department said in a press release on Wednesday.
One woman was taken to the hospital after two women went over the Winchester Dam on a paddle board Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the incident took place just before 7:00 p.m. The report said 34-year old Mary Mercer is familiar with floating on the North Umpqua River from the Page Road boat ramp down to the dam. She and 30-year old Alicia Bruner put in and floated down to the dam, where they usually hang out. Due to water levels, Mercer was not able to stop and both women went over the structure.
COOS BAY, Ore. - As Bay Area Hospital endures several consecutive setbacks, including closure of an entire unit, hospital employees join to solicit community support. A regular hospital meeting next week could prove pivotal to finding solutions. Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay saw an exodus of employees coupled with...
