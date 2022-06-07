ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe to hold elder abuse awareness event

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 2 days ago

Tempe wants to make its residents aware of the signs of elder abuse.

In honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 17, the city will host an informative event at the Pyle Adult Recreation Center, located at 55 E. Southern Avenue in Tempe. The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required as seating is limited.

Experts will be on hand to discuss the red flags of elder abuse.

For more information and to pre-register, contact Heather_Hamilton@tempe.gov or call 480-350-5556.

The event is hosted by the city of Tempe and produced by The Arters Group.

