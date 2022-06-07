These Bellingham and Whatcom County employers are hiring for jobs that pay $90K and above

As housing, gas and grocery prices continue to rise, finding a higher-paying job might become necessary for some Whatcom county residents.

The Bellingham Herald has sorted through LinkedIn , Indeed , Getwork and Washington State jobs to put together a list of local Whatcom County positions that are currently hiring and offering salaries of $90,000 or more:

Washington State Department of Health

Salary: $150,000 - $220,000 a year

Full time, permanent

Job description: The Regional Medical Officer will work with local health and Tribal leaders to guide and support medical, health and science needs, provide public health recommendations and support the work of local health officers.

Requirements: Doctor of Medicine, completion of a three-year medical residency program and a license to practice medicine in Washington.

Application deadline: continuous

Beech Valley Solutions

Salary: $100,000 - $120,000 a year

Full time

Job description: The Remote Tax Manager will work with accountants who remotely with clients nationwide.

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree or higher, eight to 12 years of public accounting experience, tax compliance with small businesses, individuals and large corporations, international tax experience and software experience.

Application deadline: not listed

Willamette Dental Group

Salary: $46.92 to $51.37 an hour, depending on experience.

Full time

Job description: The Dental Hygienist will work alongside dentists and highly-trained staff to provide care for patients.

Requirements: Dental Hygiene license or Dental Hygiene Renewable Limited License, and an unrestricted dental local anesthesia endorsement.

Application deadline: not listed

NorthLine Surveying, Inc

Salary: $100,000 - $125,000 a year

Full time

Job description: The land surveyor is responsible to research and obtain needed documents, review and process survey observations, draft and prepare legal documents, and support contractual obligations and client relationships.

Requirements: Professional Land Surveyor certification, driver’s license, and proficiency in Microsoft applications, AutoCAD Civil 3D and/or Carlson CAD.

Application deadline: not listed

SohoMD

Salary: $120,000 - $166,400 a year

Full time

Job description: Licensed psychologists at SohoMD provide patients with online, remote video conferencing counseling.

Requirements: Doctorate degree and Licensed Psychologist Credentials

Application deadline: not listed

SohoMD

Salary: $100,000 - $140,000 a year

Full time

Job description: Licensed Clinical Social Workers at SohoMD provide patients with online, remote video conferencing care and consultations.

Requirements: Master’s degree and Licensed Clinical Social Worker certification.

Application deadline: not listed

