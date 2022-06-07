ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

These Bellingham and Whatcom County employers are hiring for jobs that pay $90K and above

By Alyse Messmer
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHU05_0g3M0Bl100

As housing, gas and grocery prices continue to rise, finding a higher-paying job might become necessary for some Whatcom county residents.

The Bellingham Herald has sorted through LinkedIn , Indeed , Getwork and Washington State jobs to put together a list of local Whatcom County positions that are currently hiring and offering salaries of $90,000 or more:

Regional Medical Officer

Washington State Department of Health

Salary: $150,000 - $220,000 a year

Full time, permanent

Job description: The Regional Medical Officer will work with local health and Tribal leaders to guide and support medical, health and science needs, provide public health recommendations and support the work of local health officers.

Requirements: Doctor of Medicine, completion of a three-year medical residency program and a license to practice medicine in Washington.

Application deadline: continuous

Remote Tax Manager

Beech Valley Solutions

Salary: $100,000 - $120,000 a year

Full time

Job description: The Remote Tax Manager will work with accountants who remotely with clients nationwide.

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree or higher, eight to 12 years of public accounting experience, tax compliance with small businesses, individuals and large corporations, international tax experience and software experience.

Application deadline: not listed

Dental Hygienist

Willamette Dental Group

Salary: $46.92 to $51.37 an hour, depending on experience.

Full time

Job description: The Dental Hygienist will work alongside dentists and highly-trained staff to provide care for patients.

Requirements: Dental Hygiene license or Dental Hygiene Renewable Limited License, and an unrestricted dental local anesthesia endorsement.

Application deadline: not listed

Land Surveyor

NorthLine Surveying, Inc

Salary: $100,000 - $125,000 a year

Full time

Job description: The land surveyor is responsible to research and obtain needed documents, review and process survey observations, draft and prepare legal documents, and support contractual obligations and client relationships.

Requirements: Professional Land Surveyor certification, driver’s license, and proficiency in Microsoft applications, AutoCAD Civil 3D and/or Carlson CAD.

Application deadline: not listed

Licensed Psychologist

SohoMD

Salary: $120,000 - $166,400 a year

Full time

Job description: Licensed psychologists at SohoMD provide patients with online, remote video conferencing counseling.

Requirements: Doctorate degree and Licensed Psychologist Credentials

Application deadline: not listed

Licensed Clinical Social Worker

SohoMD

Salary: $100,000 - $140,000 a year

Full time

Job description: Licensed Clinical Social Workers at SohoMD provide patients with online, remote video conferencing care and consultations.

Requirements: Master’s degree and Licensed Clinical Social Worker certification.

Application deadline: not listed

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Gov. Jay Inslee tours affordable housing community in Marysville

On Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee visited Snohomish County to tour a new affordable housing community in Marysville. Twin Lakes Landing will provide a home to about 60 families who are currently experiencing homelessness in Snohomish County. "They support people more than just having a roof over their heads, providing them...
MARYSVILLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Volunteer opportunities throughout Snohomish County

As its name suggests, working in community service greatly services the community members around you but it can also have other benefits from buffering a job resume to cultivating mental health. Many community service, or non-profit, agencies require volunteers to make their work possible and with the summer months coming up, now is as better time as any.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Health
County
Whatcom County, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Government
Whatcom County, WA
Health
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Bellingham, WA
allpointbulletin.com

Maple Beach sea wall repair put out for bids again

The county has put out the Maple Beach seawall repair project for bids for the fourth time after having received just one bid in the third round and none in the first two tries. According to James Lee, Whatcom County’s bridge and hydraulics manager, the sole bid submitted by Tiger Construction in the amount of $61,300 was rejected due to it exceeding $40,000. County engineers had estimated the job would cost $32,000 and would require four cubic yards of cement. The bid period ends on Tuesday, June 14 at 2:30 p.m.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Lil’ Sprouts receives state grant to expand

Lil’ Sprouts Child Care Center in Blaine received nearly $300,000 in state grant money that the owner expects will double the center’s enrollment. Statewide, the $43 million grant was intended for facilities with Early Childhood Education and Assistance and Working Connections Child Care subsidies to address significant need for more early learning spaces. The Washington State Department of Commerce and the Department of Children, Youth and Families issued the grants for acquisition, renovation, planning and new construction of 69 early learning facilities across the state, according to a state commerce department press release.
BLAINE, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County to Hold State’s First Online Sheriff’s Auction

Chelan County is set to hold the state’s very first online sheriff’s foreclosure auction. It’ll take place next Friday, June 17, with bidders required to register and post a $5,000 deposit. The auction is being handled by the company Bid4access, which conducted hundreds of online county tax...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bellingham Herald#Linkedin#Dental#Willamette Dental Group
KGMI

Washington hospitals see spike in COVID hospitalizations

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Hospitals across the state are reporting another spike in COVID-19 cases. The News Tribune reports that the recent increase is not only impacting people seeking COVID-19 care, but also those seeking treatments for other health emergencies. Washington State Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer says at the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGMI

Report: Washington state has strongest economy in the nation

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Sure, we have inflation and high gas prices, but a new survey finds Washington state’s economy is tops in the nation. WalletHub.com looked at economic activity, economic health and innovation potential to evaluate the economies of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Department of Health
thenorthernlight.com

Free native landscaping program offered to Birch Bay homeowners

Birch Bay Watershed and Aquatic Resources Management District (BBWARM), in partnership with the Whatcom Conservation District (WCD), are working on a free neighborhood native landscaping program to Birch Bay homeowners. BBWARM program specialist Kate Rice said native landscaping uses plants that are adapted to the local climate and soil conditions...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Western Front

Restoration of a downtown coastal habitat starts this June

Little Squalicum Park, located next to Bellingham Technical College, a haven for dog walkers, will soon welcome back its native marine ancestors. The lower part of the park will be closed through December 2022 for the construction of an estuary and beach restoration project that will restore 4.85 total acres of “essential” coastal habitat that has been lost to development, according to the project’s summary.
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Washington students can now be excused from class for mental health reasons

WASHINGTON - A new law that goes into effect on June 9 will allow Washington students to be legally excused from school for mental health reasons. Under H.B. 1834, students will be able to be excused from school if they are experiencing symptoms related to mental illness or challenges to their mental health. The excused absence also applies for counseling and related treatment.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
849
Followers
101
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy