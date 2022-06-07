Hartley Kitchen and Cocktails, Aveline To Anchor Kimpton Wade Hotel

New American restaurant Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails and sister cocktail lounge Aveline Tuesday were unveiled as the food and beverage anchors planned for the previously-announced Kimpton Wade Hotel .

Opening in summer 2022, Hartley and Aveline will be helmed by Executive Chef Mark Alba , formerly of 5Church , alongside Food & Beverage Director Stephanie Bloink-Adams .

“I am honored to take on this role for a hospitality brand that has such a stellar reputation for featuring exceptional and creatively inspired restaurants and bars,” Alba said in a press release. “We are thrilled to share more about these two new concepts that will serve as lively gathering spots in Midtown. In a community that has so much heart, art and soul, Hartley and Aveline will fit right in.”

Positioned on the ground level of The Wade, Hartley is set to be an “approachable but casually polished” American restaurant and gathering place focused on “simplicity, great taste and ingredient-driven offerings.”

In addition to traditional dining, an all-day cafe program will provide a menu to those who are on-the-go as well as guests convening in the lounge. The beverage program will feature a selection of artisan offerings and a cocktail list rooted in the classics. A curated selection of American wines and local craft beers will round out the beverage offerings.

With interiors by Studio 11 Design , the space will feature a blend of couches and varied seating options, “inviting locals and visitors alike to make themselves at home,” according to the release. “From the aroma of fresh coffee filling the air and inspiring guests to pop open their laptops and take on the day, to the sound of glasses clinking as couples, coworkers and groups of good friends cheers to whatever the occasion over a delicious dinner, Hartley will delicately touch all of the senses with authenticity and intention.”

Hartley will open this summer for daily breakfast, lunch, dinner and bar service, as well as weekend brunch. The restaurant will accommodate 125 seats and offer private dining for 30 guests.

Situated on the mezzanine level and overlooking Arts Center Way, Aveline will be a cocktail bar, lounge, and outdoor space anchored by a selection of botanical and tiki cocktails and featuring a menu filled with “aquatic delights.”

The light and airy space at Aveline will be reflected in the drinks: drawing from exotic traditions, but with a lighter touch. Botanically and agriculturally-driven spirits will form the base of tropical riffs that forgo sugary heaviness for a more refreshing approach. The cocktail program will be backed by an approachable wine list, focusing on regional favorites and interesting varietals, as well as a selection of local craft beer highlighting the rich brewing traditions of Atlanta.

Aveline’s menu will be composed of small plates well suited for sharing, with several heartier options that can serve as a meal.

The bar at Aveline will open later this summer, with hours Monday through Wednesday from 5 to 11 p.m.; and Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight. The indoor area of the bar and lounge will accommodate 50 seats, and up to 30 guests will be able to enjoy the outdoor patio.

“Between Hartley and Aveline, these two culinary concepts will have a vibe to match any mood or occasion,” Bloink-Adams said. “Whether you’re an out-of-towner needing to be properly caffeinated to take on a day of work or cultural sightseeing, or a local on the search for the perfect place to eat and drink with friends, we’ll be there to wake you up or wind you down.”

Rendering: Official

