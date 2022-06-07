ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dolly Parton’s ‘Run, Rose, Run’ Becoming a Movie at Sony Pictures

By Blake Ells
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQDF1_0g3M06Qd00

The Dolly Parton and James Patterson novel Run, Rose, Run is coming to the big screen. Dolly will also star in the film.

Reese Witherspoon will produce. She teams with Sony Pictures for the project under her Hello Sunshine banner, which is also responsible for the upcoming adaptation of the bestseller Where the Crawdads Sing.

The news comes just a few months after the book’s release. It’s the tale of a young woman that moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams of making it big in the music industry. That sounds pretty familiar for the icon from East Tennessee. The synopsis tells the rest of Dolly Parton’s tale: “A young woman who heads to Nashville to pursue her music-making dreams is taken under the wing of a giant female musical icon. The source of their heart-wrenching songs are secrets both have tried to hide.”

The news doesn’t stop there. New original music by Dolly Parton will accompany the film. The 76-year-old just won’t stop.

Dolly Parton Is ‘Thrilled’ for ‘Run, Rose, Run’

“I am thrilled to be bringing Run, Rose, Run to Sony Pictures,” Parton said. “I’m looking forward to working with Sony and being in the movie as well. It’s a good time to be excited, working with some of my favorite people.”

“I want to watch this movie and say, ‘I love this film,'” added Patterson, who has sold more than 230 million books in his career. “And that’s exactly why I’m so excited to be working with Hello Sunshine and Sony Pictures. They’re the best at what they do.”

Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is making quite a name for itself. The studio has upcoming features that include Something from Tiffany’s at Amazon and Your Place or Mine at Netflix. Sony won a hard fight for the project. Drew Reed played a big role in discovering the book, and Maia Eyre will oversee the project.

“Dolly Parton and Jim Patterson. Are you kidding me? An entirely unique, dynamic duo. Plus Hello Sunshine! We feel lucky as hell and grateful,” said Sony Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman.

Likewise, Reese is eager to begin.

“I am overjoyed to have Sony Pictures onboard as we work alongside Dolly Parton – a luminous personality, magnetic presence and brilliant songwriter and storyteller – to bring Dolly’s gripping and heartbreaking story to the screen,” she said. “We hope that this film will not only entertain, but also inspire women and girls everywhere to keep dreaming.”

Additionally, Patterson has released his autobiography, The Stories of My Life: James Patterson.

There isn’t a timeline available. Until then, fans can anticipate the release of Where the Crawdads Sing from Hello Sunshine on July 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Vanessa Ray Leaving the Show Ahead of Season 13?

Fans of Blue Bloods are a little worried that Vanessa Ray is stepping away from the show. The procedural’s Season 12 came to a close on May 6th. And the episode saw Ray’s Eddie Janko exposed during her undercover mission. After her assignment ended, the writers didn’t give her any sort of cliffhanger or story that could continue into the fall debut. And between that and her latest Instagram post, fans are wondering if she’s making an exit.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Former ‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Shows Off New Look at Special Event Honoring Betty White

Pauley Perrette, the beloved former NCIS star, showed off a bright, sunflower sort of look to honor the memory of late Betty White and her work with animals. Perrette, aka Abby Sciuto on NCIS, attended the Beastly Ball fundraiser for the Los Angeles Zoo. And it’s probably not a surprise that White, given her love of animals, was a huge supporter of the zoo since its creation 55 years ago. Perrette continues to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Taste of Country

Old Dolly Parton Footage Surfaces, Talking About Meeting Her Husband, Carl, the Day She Moved to Nashville

Dolly Parton has never known Nashville without her husband, Carl Dean. The two actually met by chance on the first day Parton set foot in Music City in 1964. "Well, I just took up with a strange man, that's all," Parton jokes in an old 1977 interview with Johnny Carson. "My daddy didn't want me to leave home for that very reason. He knew I'd do that."
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Rothman
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
James Patterson
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures#Music Industry#The Dolly Parton#Run Rose Run
SheKnows

One Life to Live Alum Marries Her Former Co-Star

You never can tell just where you’ll find love. One Life to Live alum Tika Sumpter (Layla), for instance, found the man of her dreams in the makeup room of Tyler Perry’s long-running OWN hit, The Haves and the Have Nots. It’s certainly not the romance you would have expected watching her and Nicholas James on the show. She played manipulative bad girl Candace, he, dangerously obsessed, closeted cop Justin.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan and His Wife Show Off ‘Naughty’ Dance Moves

Luke Bryan is spending his time off the road showing off his personality. This time, he and his wife Caroline are showing off their dance moves in a recent Instagram post. Caroline posted a reel on Sunday, June 5 showing one of country music’s most loved couples dancing to the Deniece Williams track “Let’s Hear It for the Boys” from Footloose while their dog watches on.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Mourns Death of Texas Country Music Legend Mickey Gilley

Country music star Randy Travis gave a public farewell to friend and colleague Mickey Gilley this week via Twitter. Travis captioned the tweet simply by saying “our kind thoughts and gentle prayers are sent to Cindy and the entire family, with love,” before signing his name. He then included a link to a 1986 performance and a few paragraphs summing up his relationship with the late musician and businessman who many credit for starting the “Urban Cowboy” movement of the late 1970s.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Len Cariou Leaving After Henry’s Bad Medical News?

It’s been a tough stretch for Blue Bloods star Len Cariou and his character, Henry Reagan, after getting some bad medical news. In a recent episode, Henry finds out that he’s got prostate cancer. That’s never good news at all and it set some people to start speculating. Is Cariou, who has been on the show since Season 1, about to leave? His appearance at the Reagan family dinner table is usually a must-see event.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Still Freaking Out About What Luke Bryan’s Wife Wore at the Finale

Weeks after the 20th season finale of “American Idol,” fans of the hit series are still freaking out about Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, and the outfit she wore. According to Good Housekeeping, “American Idol” fans are continuously reeling about Luke Bryan and his wife’s finale outfit of choice. Prior to the finale, Bryan took to his Instagram to share some snaps of him and Caroline going out for a “date night” prior to the finale. Caroline was seen rocking a pair of black shorts, a white top with a black jacket, and a pair of knee-high boots.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Explains Why Show Kept Mark Harmon in the Credits

CBS aired the season 19 finale of “NCIS” on Monday and now, with the team’s new leader Alden Parker caught in the middle of a murder investigation and on the edge of a massive cliffhanger. Overall though, fans have a multitude of questions—with many surrounding former “NCIS” icon, Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

471K+
Followers
51K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy