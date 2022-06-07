Dolly Parton’s ‘Run, Rose, Run’ Becoming a Movie at Sony Pictures

The Dolly Parton and James Patterson novel Run, Rose, Run is coming to the big screen. Dolly will also star in the film.

Reese Witherspoon will produce. She teams with Sony Pictures for the project under her Hello Sunshine banner, which is also responsible for the upcoming adaptation of the bestseller Where the Crawdads Sing.

The news comes just a few months after the book’s release. It’s the tale of a young woman that moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams of making it big in the music industry. That sounds pretty familiar for the icon from East Tennessee. The synopsis tells the rest of Dolly Parton’s tale: “A young woman who heads to Nashville to pursue her music-making dreams is taken under the wing of a giant female musical icon. The source of their heart-wrenching songs are secrets both have tried to hide.”

The news doesn’t stop there. New original music by Dolly Parton will accompany the film. The 76-year-old just won’t stop.

Dolly Parton Is ‘Thrilled’ for ‘Run, Rose, Run’

“I am thrilled to be bringing Run, Rose, Run to Sony Pictures,” Parton said. “I’m looking forward to working with Sony and being in the movie as well. It’s a good time to be excited, working with some of my favorite people.”

“I want to watch this movie and say, ‘I love this film,'” added Patterson, who has sold more than 230 million books in his career. “And that’s exactly why I’m so excited to be working with Hello Sunshine and Sony Pictures. They’re the best at what they do.”

Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is making quite a name for itself. The studio has upcoming features that include Something from Tiffany’s at Amazon and Your Place or Mine at Netflix. Sony won a hard fight for the project. Drew Reed played a big role in discovering the book, and Maia Eyre will oversee the project.

“Dolly Parton and Jim Patterson. Are you kidding me? An entirely unique, dynamic duo. Plus Hello Sunshine! We feel lucky as hell and grateful,” said Sony Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman.

Likewise, Reese is eager to begin.

“I am overjoyed to have Sony Pictures onboard as we work alongside Dolly Parton – a luminous personality, magnetic presence and brilliant songwriter and storyteller – to bring Dolly’s gripping and heartbreaking story to the screen,” she said. “We hope that this film will not only entertain, but also inspire women and girls everywhere to keep dreaming.”

Additionally, Patterson has released his autobiography, The Stories of My Life: James Patterson.

There isn’t a timeline available. Until then, fans can anticipate the release of Where the Crawdads Sing from Hello Sunshine on July 15.