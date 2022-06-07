ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open with eye on St Andrews: ‘I will be there’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46pxbM_0g3M04fB00
Tiger Woods plays a shot during the third round of the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in May.

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will not play in next week’s US Open at Brookline.

The 46-year-old had to withdraw from the US PGA Championship in May after three rounds and does not feel ready for the next major of the year.

“I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” Woods said on Twitter.

“I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at JP McManus Pro-AM and at The Open next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!”

The news comes as no surprise given how Woods struggled at Southern Hills last month, the 15-time major winner clearly struggling with the pain in his right leg following the severe injuries he sustained in a car accident in Los Angeles in February last year.

I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 7, 2022

Woods fought back from an opening 74 to shoot a second round of 69 in Tulsa and make the cut with a shot to spare, but then laboured to a 79 on Saturday, his worst score ever in the US PGA.

Speaking after his remarkable return to top-flight action in the Masters in April, Woods had made it clear how keen he was to compete in the 150th Open Championship over the Old Course at St Andrews, scene of two of his three Open victories.

“I am looking forward to St Andrews,” he said in April. “That is something that is near and dear to my heart.

“I’ve won two Opens there, it’s the home of golf, it’s my favourite golf course in the world. I will be there for that one.”

In his pre-tournament press conference at Southern Hills, Woods likened playing in the Masters to climbing Everest and said “it’s only going to get flatter and better”.

However, when asked how close he is now to the peak level of fitness he will be able to achieve, Woods added: “That’s a great question. I don’t know.

“There’s a lot of hardware in there (the right leg) and there’s going to be limitations to what I’m going to be able to do, but I’m going to get stronger. I don’t know (by) how much that is or how much range of motion I’ll ever get back.”

Speaking after his first round of 74, Woods was asked how the injury affects his swing.

“Loading hurts, pressing off it hurts, and walking hurts, and twisting hurts,” he said. “It’s just golf. If I don’t do that, then I’m all right.”

Comments / 0

