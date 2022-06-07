ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

Pilot injured after plane crashes into yard of Hemet home

By Cindy Von Quednow, Shelby Nelson
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

A pilot was seriously injured after a plane crashed into the yard of a home in Hemet Tuesday morning, officials said.

The plane went down about 9:35 a.m. near Warren Road and Mustang Street, according to Hemet police .

Firefighters were apparently responding to another call and were able to get to the scene quickly. They were able to put out a fire after the crash and pull the pilot to safety.

The pilot was then rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and no one else was on the plane. Hemet Airport is about a mile from the scene of the crash.

Residents were in the home at the time, but no other injuries were reported, officials said.

Cal Fire, the Hemet Fire Department and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

Video of the crash aftermath showed a debris field at the home that was cordoned off by authorities.

The home and a retaining wall were also heavily damaged in the crash, video shows. The home was later red tagged due to the damage.

Warren Road is closed from Simpson Road to Mustang Way with limited access to residents, and officials asked people to avoid the area.

No further details about the crash have been released.

