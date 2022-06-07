ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour Guide: May 31, Pikipek

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you interested in Pokemon GO Spotlight...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds beginner's guide: Time to save the kingdom

Impressively earning $100 million in the first 11 days during Asia's launch period, we've been looking forward to a global release of Level-5 and Netmarble's brewed up new MMORPG Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds for some time. Now that it's officially available across the globe for mobile and PC gamers, many of us are ready to embark on a magical journey full of wonder in what may be one of the best MMOs on Android, as it's certainly the prettiest.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Yes, You Can Spoof in 'Pokémon GO' — But Do so at Your Own Risk

There's something to be said about the realism that Pokémon GO tries to achieve. In trying to fulfill Pokémon fans' childhood dreams of becoming a Pokémon master in real life, the game's ARG format truly livens up the traditional catching and battling experience that the franchise is known for. But unlike a certain perpetually-12-year-old anime protagonist, we don't have time to travel across the world to encounter region-specific Pokémon in GO. To that end, some fans try to spoof.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

COD: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta: How to Get Early Access

In addition to dropping the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II World Reveal Trailer and making it available for pre-order, Activision and Infinity Ward have announced the upcoming game's Open Beta. As with most betas, this will be a large-scale test where players can get hands-on experience with a pre-release...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Go#Pokemon Go#Video Game
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Streamer Shows Off 'Recoil Smoothing' to Help With Accuracy

Twitch streamer LtKanada showed off a rather powerful technique for Apex Legends players. While recoil is an integral part of most first-person shooters, each game has different ways for players to master the skill. Some require you to learn every spray pattern of the weapons like Counter-Strike and Valorant, while others give players certain advantages.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Turbocharge your Roku with these tips, tricks, and secrets

Roku streaming devices are definitely core components to the cord-cutting lifestyle. Roku offers vast content accessibility with its inexpensive hardware, making it a fantastic option for upgrading each television in your home. Beyond providing access to gobs of high definition video, the interface is extremely simple to use and the setup process is minimal.
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

How to change game modes in Minecraft at any time

You can change game modes in Minecraft by using the /gamemode command. Switching your game mode to Creative removes the ability to get achievements in that save. Minecraft has four distinct game modes: Creative, Survival, Adventure, and Spectator. If there's one thing that everyone knows about Minecraft, it's that it's...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pokemon
SPY

This Gaming Phone From Black Shark Charges in 15 Minutes Flat

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a busy person, you might find that most of your gaming happens while you’re out and about. For some people, this might mean a Nintendo Switch (or going old-school with a Gameboy in the pocket), but for most, it means mobile games — especially now that Amazon Luna, Xbox Game Pass and other streaming services are actually feasible on mobile. The Black Shark 5 is one of the newest gaming phones on...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Windows 11 update accidentally brings the OS to older machines

The first major update to Windows 11 (allegedly called Sun Valley 2) is reportedly ready for release, but some last-minute testing appears to have raised questions about Microsoft's strict hardware requirements to run the operating system. It was accidentally released to every member of the Windows Insider Program within the Release Preview - even on unsupported devices.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

How to stream PC games and movies to your Xbox One or Series X / S console with a free app

If you own a Windows 10 or 11 PC and an Xbox One or Series X / S console, you might not be aware that those devices have some interesting cross-functionality. Using Microsoft’s Wireless Display app, you can easily output the games from your Xbox to your Windows PC screen. Conversely, it’s possible to stream what’s on your PC to the TV that you’re using with your Xbox — you can even control it from the console, and setting it up is surprisingly simple.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Diablo Immortal beginner’s guide: 7 tips to get started

While it wasn’t quite a full decade, it has been close to 10 years between the launch of Diablo 3 and the next entry in the insanely popular and addictive action-RPG series. However, instead of getting Diablo 4, fans were concerned to hear that Diablo Immortal, a free-to-play title for mobile and PC, would be the next entry in their beloved series. Thankfully, the initial hesitation and skepticism was unfounded, and the title is a true Diablo game from top to bottom.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

When Does FIFA Serie A TOTS Leave Packs?

The Serie A Team of the Season is now upon us. Players of FIFA 22's Ultimate Team no doubt rejoiced this Friday, June 3, at the announcement of the newest TOTS to hit packs. For a limited time, some of the "stars who made this season one of the most thrilling in years," are available in packs, SBCs, and FUT Champions rewards. Find our top five players from the Serie A TOTShere.
MLS
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy