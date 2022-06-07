Gov. Bill Lee's economic-development commissioner Bob Rolfe is leaving the post after more than three years to rejoin the private market.

In his place, Lee's longtime finance aide Stuart McWhorter was appointed Tuesday to lead the state's Department of Economic and Community Development.

"Bobby has played an invaluable role in my Cabinet by recruiting new businesses and industry to our state, supporting existing companies and expanding economic opportunity across Tennessee, particularly in our rural communities," Lee said.

Spring Hill plant: General Motors launches all-electric Cadillac Lyriq at Tennessee plant

Rolfe has headed the department since 2017, welcoming a steady stream of new businesses across the state, including Oracle Corp., new electric-vehicle plants from Ford and General Motors, and Amazon.

McWhorter, the son of leading health care executive R. Clayton McWhorter , served as the finance chairman for Lee's campaign and was then appointed commissioner for the state Department of Finance and Administration.

He founded venture firm Clayton Associates in 1996 and, ultimately, FCA Venture Partners.

"Stuart has been a tremendous asset to the administration, and his knowledge of both the private and public sectors will ensure Tennessee continues to lead the nation as the best place to do business," Lee said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Gov. Bill Lee's longtime finance aide appointed to oversee economic development statewide