Iowa police sergeant admits to drinking 12-pack of beer before hit-and-run incident

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fort Dodge police sergeant is charged with operating while intoxicated in connection with...

Iowa man charged after striking victim several times with a baseball bat

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge man is facing numerous charges after striking a victim several times with a baseball bat and taking personal items from them. According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, 43-year-old Jamar D. Brown assaulted a male on Tuesday. The assault was reported in the 100 block of North Ninth Street.
14-year-old arrested in Fort Dodge after shots fired

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old male for allegedly being a part of a shooting that happened Wednesday night. It happened in the area of 7th Avenue North and North 10th Street at 8:42 p.m. Officers on scene spoke with multiple witnesses who observed a male fleeing the […]
Man sentenced for Mason City chase that ended with a crash into a garage

MASON CITY, Iowa – A repeat traffic offender is sentenced to jail time in Cerro Gordo County. Nathan Ryan Carlson, 35 of Lake Mills, was first arrested on January 3 after a police chase that ended in a crash. Mason City police say the pursuit began with an incident in the area of 12th Street NW and N. Van Buren Avenue and the chase exceeded the speed limit by more than 25 miles per hour. It ended with Carlson crashing into a garage in the 600 block of 1st Street SW.
Charles City Man Arrested for Assaulting Pregnant Woman

A Charles City man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman and pointing a gun at her, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 31 year-old Tyrecas Matlock is accused of getting in a verbal argument with the woman, who is seven months pregnant. Court records say Matlock kicked the woman in the stomach and put his hands around her neck. Then, before he left, he pulled out a handgun and put it to the woman’s head and told her to get out of the way or she would be dead. Waterloo Police were able to stop Matlock on Highway 218 on his way back to Charles City. They found a .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine in his trunk.
Marshalltown Police Investigate Suspicious Activity Complaint; Man is Later Arrested on Drug and Trespassing Charges

Early this morning, Marshalltown Police received a report of suspicious activity taking place near a business located in the 900 block of East Main Street. An investigation by police later led to the arrest of 38-year-old Adan Macia Manzo on charges of Having Possession of a Controlled Substance; and Criminal Trespass by Refusing to Vacate the Premises.
Man Found Guilty Of Murdering Iowa State Patrol Trooper Requests New Trial

(Grundy Center, IA) Attorneys for the man found guilty of killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper has requested a new trial. Michael Lang was found guilty on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and assaulting a police officer last month in Grundy County. The jury decided he had murdered I-S-P Sergeant Jim Smith last year. K-C-R-G/T-V reports that Lang’s defense argues there was not enough evidence “beyond a reasonable doubt” that he meant or planned to kill Sergeant Smith. A court hearing has been set for June 27th when a ruling on the motion could be made.
Police investigate stabbing in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a stabbing in Des Moines that occurred on Wednesday evening. Our KCCI crew was there tonight as officers investigated Southeast 9th Street. The police department tells us they detained someone who may be responsible. According to the police, the person who was...
Homeless woman arrested for trespassing

SHELDON—A 20-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Kaytelynn Nichole Anne Severson stemmed from a report of her trespassing in a rental house at 1011 Eighth Ave., according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Arcadia Woman Arrested For Burglary While Impersonating Government Official Receives Deferred Judgement

An Arcadia woman arrested in November after falsely claiming to be a contractor for the Carroll County Assessor’s Office to access a rural Breda home was sentenced in Carroll County District Court last week. Thirty-year-old Cassandra Lynne Vonnahme was initially charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, for allegedly stealing prescription medications from the home while posing as a government official. The charge was later amended to third-degree attempted burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, as part of an agreement with prosecutors, and Vonnahme pled guilty to the reduced charge earlier this spring. A judge approved her request for a deferred judgment last week, and Vonnahme was ordered to pay over $1,000 in fines, restitution, and court costs. She was placed on probation for two years, and court records regarding the case will be expunged following the successful completion of the sentence.
Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
Paullina man arrested for intoxication

PAULLINA—A 28-year-old Paullina man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Friday, May 27, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Kevin Wayne Moore stemmed from him being observed intoxicated on the 100 block of North Clark Street, according to the Paullina Police Department. Editor's note: This article has...
