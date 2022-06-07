ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron Area YMCA plans free Summer Bucket List

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
There are more than 40 activities on the list that can be completed with family, friends and pets, with participants asked to complete as many activities as possible to win prizes throughout the summer.

The challenges range from getting lost in a book to volunteering at a nonprofit organization to participating in a YMCA group exercise class. To view the full list, visit stronglife.org/bucketlist.

Participants have to check off at least 10 activities to be eligible to win the grand prize of $2,000.

"Weekly Buckets of Fun" will be given away through YMCA branches, with themes including The Great Outdoors, Campfire Fun and Board Game & Movie Night.

The challenge is open to both Y members and non-members.

For more information, visit stronglife.org/bucketlist or text SUMMER to 844-889-6222.

Swimming in Summit County area:Summit Metro Parks closes lakes, but other swim facilities remain

Ohio capital budget:Blossom Music Center, Camp Y-Noah among big local winners in state capital budget

