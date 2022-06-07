FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Rylie Weatherman

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Adam Binkley will be graduating from Davie County High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Blaine Cayton will be graduating from Rockingham County High School. Congratulations, Blaine Cayton!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. MaryAnn Michelle Patterson will be graduating from Asheboro High School. Congratulations, MaryAnn!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Abby Epperson will be graduating from Patrick County High School. Congratulations, Abby!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Isaac Reyna will be graduating from Ledford High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Jazmine Shaw will be graduating from Thomasville High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Jake Carrick will be graduating from Central Davidson Senior High. Congratulations, Jake!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Navaeh Manning will be graduating from West Forsyth High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Zane Holloway will be graduating from Providence Grove High School. Congratulations, Zane!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. AJ Spaeth will be graduating from Grimsley High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Austin Blackburn will be graduating from West Stokes High School. Congratulations, Austin!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Joseph Baggerly will be graduating from Greater Visions Academy. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Klarissa ‘Hope’ Kilby will be graduating from Harvest Time Christian Academy. Congratulations, Klarissa!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Christian Holly will be graduating from West Forsyth High School. Congratulations, Christian!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Jamari Bash will be graduating from Parkland High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Samuel Francis Jr. will be graduating from Dudley High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Layla Hooks will be graduating from Northern Guilford High School. Congratulations, Layla!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Katelynn Yates will be graduating from GTCC High Point. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. TrayVion Dejournette will be graduating from Reidsville High School. Congratulations, TrayVion!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Ni’Asia Smith will be graduating from Lexington High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
Comments / 0