SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Richford man is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Swanton. Vermont State Police say it happened just before 3 p.m. Monday on Route 78. Police say Nathan Tatro, 32, was on a motorcycle when he slammed into the back of a box truck and landed in the road. Then, officers say he was hit by a dump truck.

SWANTON, VT ・ 5 DAYS AGO