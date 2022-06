NEW YORK -- A Staten Island mother wants answers after she says her young daughter was left behind on a school bus about an hour after she boarded it on her way to school.CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke to the little girl and her mother on Wednesday."When my friends were not there, I felt a little bit sad," 6-year-old Jayde Carlsen said.The little girl said she was on her way to school on May 27 when she fell asleep on the bus and woke up alone.The bus was parked near Mason Avenue and Quintard Street, about a mile from her school,...

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO