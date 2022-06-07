ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Dell Announces Threadripper 5000 Pro Workstations

By Aaron Klotz
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago

Dell has announced a new workstation PC packing AMD’s high-performance Ryzen Threadripper 5000WX Pro CPUs , called the Precision 7865 . This chassis can be configured with up to 64 CPU cores, 1TB of DDR4 ECC memory, and an Nvidia RTX A6000 or AMD Radeon Pro W6800 GPU.

According to Dell, the 7865 features a newly designed chassis that is 14% smaller than the older Precision 7820 tower, with a bigger focus on thermal efficiency and acoustic performance. The new chassis features a hexagonal venting pattern designed to vent air directly toward critical components within the system. The tower comes with a carrying handle for ease of transport should you need to move it to a different location.

The front of the case contains an impressive amount of I/O, with twin front lockable drive bays to boot. The front I/O includes twin USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, with one being PowerShare activated. There's another set of dual USB 3.2 ports but these are downgraded to Gen 1 speeds and feature more universal Type-A connectors. Finally, there's an SD 6.0 card reader and a universal audio jack, plus an optional optical drive mount.

All these features are present without hindering much in the way of front airflow from the tower’s front hexagonal intake grill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474mjv_0g3LyjXf00

(Image credit: Dell)

Rear I/O includes twin Ethernet jacks, with one being a 10Gbps port. There are three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and another audio port. There is also a serial port, for legacy devices that might be used with the workstation. High-speed Thunderbolt 3 connectivity is also an option, but that comes in the form of an add-in card. Video connections are entirely dependent on the graphics card selection, as there's no integrated graphics in Ryzen Threadripper.

Core specifications for the 7865 include options for any of AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs, including the 64-core part. The maximum GPU configuration includes twin Nvidia or AMD Pro 300W GPUs, with storage going up to 56TB of maximum capacity featuring RAID and self-encrypting options. For memory, there’s a total of eight DDR4 RDIMM slots with a capacity of up to 1TB operating at 3200MHz. The entire system is powered by a 1350W 80 Plus power supply.

Exact pricing and availability have not been revealed yet, but Dell says the 7865 will be available this summer globally. The base configuration will likely be in the $3,000 range, if it follows the pattern of Dell's existing Precision 7820 offerings. Maxed out workstations easily reaching into the stratosphere — 1TB of memory alone would push the cost well into the tens of thousands of dollars.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best 2-in-1 Laptop for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The best two-in-one laptops offer versatility like no other. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 15 touchscreen laptop with RTX 3050 is $530 off today

Touchscreens, which provide an additional input option beyond the keyboard and mouse, are often found on high-end laptops, but you can enjoy some savings on them with touchscreen laptop deals. For a powerful device that makes full use of the touchscreen, take a look at the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop, which is part of Dell’s laptop deals with a $536 discount that pulls its price down to $1,764 from its sticker price of $2,300.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Grab this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop while it’s only $150

You probably won’t find a quality laptop this cheap again. Lenovo just discounted the IdeaPad 1 by 58%, which slashes its price by $215, down to $150 from its original price of $365. This is definitely one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen on a budget machine. It’s likely to sell out soon, so check it out while it’s still available.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell’s beastly XPS 17 laptop just got a massive $890 price cut

Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to save $890 off a truly high-end laptop. Right now, at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 17 touch laptop for $1,960, saving you $890 off the usual price of $2,850. A truly fantastic deal, if you’ve been waiting to see high-end Dell laptop deals, this is the one you need to go for. Read on while we tell you why it’s worth your time and money but bear in mind that the sale will end very soon.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radeon Pro#Workstations#Threadripper#Gpu
Digital Trends

This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $120 off at Best Buy

If you’ve been checking out laptop deals for an awesome gaming option, we’ve just spotted a great bet. Right now, you can buy an Asus ROG Zephyrus 15.6-inch gaming laptop for just $1,500 at Best Buy, saving you $120 on the usual price of $1,620. A deal of the day from the company, it’s certainly not going to stick around for long. Here’s why it’s worth your time and why you need to snap it up if you’re keen to enjoy enhanced gaming on the move.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Dell gaming laptop with RTX 3050 is $330 off while stock lasts

Laptop deals hit a little differently when you’re looking to buy a new gaming laptop, with different hardware considerations to be made. Right now, you can buy the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop for just $686 at Dell, saving you $333 off the usual price and giving you the opportunity to enjoy a relatively inexpensive gaming laptop for even less than usual. One of the better value gaming laptop deals around, it’s only this price for a limited time only so snap it up now before the deal ends.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Get a laptop and tablet for the price of one with this Lenovo deal

The best laptop deals can be highly versatile as this deal from Lenovo demonstrates. Right now, when you buy from Lenovo direct, you can snap up a Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable for just $749, saving you a huge $1,470 off the usual price. It’s a great way of ensuring you get the best of both worlds, allowing you to use it as a laptop or a tablet depending on what you need. With such a huge discount involved, we can’t see it sticking around for long at this price so here’s a quick look at why you need to hit the buy button.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
Digital Trends

Best Buy’s deal of the day is $50 off a 2TB internal SSD

If you’re a PS5 gamer who wants to get the most from the platform, adding a high-performance internal SSD can boost your system’s capabilities. If you want the ability to copy games, to run and load games faster than with external USB drives, and to utilize the PS5’s full capabilities with as many games as possible, Best Buy’s deal of the day is the answer. If you buy today, June 7, before midnight Central Time, you can save $50 on Adata’s XPG Gammix S70 Blade 2TB Internal SSD. If you’re shopping for SSD deals, this one-day sale knocks down the normal $250 price for the XPG Gammix 2TB Internal SSD to just $200.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Microsoft could finally kill HDD boot drives for good

Microsoft could have plans to scrap its use of hard disk drives (HDD) among its main storage components on PCs running Windows 11, according to a recent report by industry analyst firm Trendfocus, as reported by Tom’s Hardware. If Microsoft goes through with its plans, consumers could begin to...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Dell’s new XPS 13 adds Alder Lake CPUs, but this is more than just a spec bump

Today Dell is launching the 2022 revision of its XPS 13 to include Intel’s latest 12th-gen Alder Lake CPUs that add more cores and a hybrid architecture, while saying the new version is its thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS ever. The new laptop is 13.9mm thick (0.55-inches) and weighs as little as 2.59 lbs, compared to its predecessor’s 14.80 mm (0.58-inches) and 2.64 lb starting weight for a non-touchscreen model. The new XPS 13 is available starting today in the US and Canada, starting at $999 with Windows 11 or $949 for an Ubuntu 20.04-equipped Developer Edition.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Razer Blade firmware update could improve GPU performance

Razer is introducing two new configurations to its Blade 17 series gaming laptops for 2022, as well as bumping performance on some existing units through a firmware update. The new Razer Blade 17 models will now include options for up to Intel Core i9-12900H processors and Nvidia GeForce 3070 Ti GPUs.This hardware setup has never before been seen on the Blade 17 laptops, as Razer pointed out.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Save $300 when you buy two 4K monitors from HP today

There are many advantages to working with a dual-monitor setup, but there’s one obvious disadvantage — if you need two displays, you’re going to spend twice as much. Fortunately, there are monitor deals that you can take advantage of so that you’ll enjoy some savings along the way. One of the offers that you should consider comes from HP, one of the most trusted names in the computing industry. The HP V28 dual monitor bundle, which includes two units of the HP V28 4K monitor, is currently on sale for $451, after a $309 discount to its original price of $760.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 vs. Surface Pro 8: New competition

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 has reigned supreme as the best detachable 2-in-1 laptop around and made its way to our list of best laptops overall. It’s a redesign that brought slimmer display bezels and a larger 13-inch display, along with faster components and Thunderbolt 4 ports. Contents. The...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 17 (9720) review: Almost all the right improvements

Dell’s XPS 17 holds spots on our lists of best laptops and best 17-inch laptops, and it’s not a surprise. It’s an incredibly well-built laptop with an expansive display that’s bright and colorful, and it provides solid performance for a 17-inch machine that’s about as small as it can be. The XPS 17 (9270) upgrades to Intel’s 12th-gen CPUs and DDR5 RAM, and the webcam and infrared camera are split apart for better video quality. Otherwise, everything that was great about the XPS 17 9710 remains in place.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy