When serial entrepreneur Seth Goldman founded Honest Tea in 1998, the brand was a change maker, shaking up the industry with its line of organic bottled teas. As the brand grew, it attracted outside attention, leading to Coca-Cola acquiring the company in 2011 and allowing Goldman to move on to other endeavors and groundbreaking food brands, such as Beyond Meat, Eat the Change, and Plant Burger. However, despite Goldman's relative distance from the brand at this point, when Coca-Cola announced its intention to discontinue the Honest Tea line in May 2022 and focus on its other tea brands, such as Gold Peak and Peace Tea, Goldman called the decision a "gut punch" on his personal Twitter.

