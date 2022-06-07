ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnation Queen contest kicks off

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 2 days ago
Fifteen young women seeking the title of Carnation Queen met Sunday at Heggy’s in Alliance for an orientation session.

The pageant, part of the 62nd Greater Alliance Carnation Festival, will take place at 6 p.m. July 30 at Alliance High School. The festival will run Aug. 4-14 at sites around the greater Alliance area.

During Sunday’s meeting, the girls learned the expectations for the contest, and met members of the 2021 court – queen Torrie Forrest; 1st Attendant Maddie Davis; and 3rd Attendant Leah Springer.

The girls also stood and introduced themselves to their fellow contestants.

Carnation Festival queen contestants

Taking part in this year’s contest will be, with sponsor:

1. Catarina Hagan, Hagan Heating & Plumbing

2. Haley Hazelbaker, G’s Pizza World Damascus

3. Gretchen Stout, Coastal Pet Products, Inc.

4. Mayze Leask, BES Electrical Co.

5. Hailey Hane, Great Lakes Best One Tire and Service

6. Ashley James, Dean’s Funeral Home

7. Alexandra Hill, Alliance Lions Club

8. Chloe Orzo, Alliance Texas Roadhouse

9. Gracie Trummer, Tanner Real Estate

10. Kenna McElroy, MAC Trailer

11. Abbey Wilson, Expressions Salon

12. Meadow Dailey, Dailey Brothers Gutters

13. Myah Handy, K Palmer Insurance

14. Olivia Bertolini, Alliance Dairy Queen

15. Kayla Martin, R.L. Xperience

