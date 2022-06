MIAMI – During Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer's Association is highlighting common stigmas and misconceptions people have about the disease and other dementia.According to the Alzheimer's Association, six million Americans are living with the disease.Dale Rivard was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment five years ago. He was 59 and a prosecutor."The first six months is when I deteriorated quite a bit. It has affected my speech a lot. As the years have progressed, my short term memory is about the same," he said.Dale and his wife Marianne want other people to know what it's like living with early-stage...

MIAMI, FL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO