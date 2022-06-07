ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

👟 Jim Ryun Honored into USTFCCCA’s Inaugural Hall of Fame Class

kuathletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. – Kansas track and field great Jim Ryun was honored as one of 30 individuals inducted into the...

kuathletics.com

buildingthedam.com

Zakaih Saez commits to Oregon State Football

Zakaih Saez is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end/outside linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 2023 recruit also held offers from Florida State, Maryland, Iowa State, Pitt. Louisville, Mississippi State and many others. He announced his decision on Twitter the other day. It sounds like it was a total team effort...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers vs. Auburn Tigers: Corvallis Super Regional dates, times, TV info

The Oregon State Beavers’ chase for Omaha will continue on Saturday. The NCAA on Tuesday released the schedule for the super regionals and earmarked Game 1 of the Corvallis Super Regional to begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The third-seeded Beavers are hosting the 14th-seeded Auburn Tigers in a best-of-three series at Goss Stadium, with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.
CORVALLIS, OR
Canby Herald

Déja Fitzwater to compete in Miss Oregon pageant

June 16-18 talent performance to celebrate 75 years of event being held in Seaside This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and Clackamas County resident Déja Fitzwater will take to the stage in Seaside, participating in the Miss Oregon's Outstanding Teen Competition on June 16-18. The state winner will go on to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships in the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition to be held in August in Dallas, Texas. Fitzwater, 17, was named Miss Evergreen's Outstanding Teen earlier this year, but she is no stranger to the event held...
SEASIDE, OR
33andfree

The Best Lakes in Central Oregon

Oregon is known for being a rainy state. Most think of Portland and the coast and assume the rest of the state is the same. But if you make your way to Central Oregon, all that changes. Central Oregon starts the high desert, where most of the area sits at 4,000'+ in elevation and gets over 300+ days of sunlight a year.
PORTLAND, OR
erienewsnow.com

Oregon firefighter has gear stolen after helping fight blazes in NM, AZ

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- Many firefighters in Oregon are often times deployed to help fight fires across the country. Jason Starkey is one of them and has been doing this for 19 years. “I’ve been as far as Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, during their big historic fire about three years ago,...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Tasty Food Truck Village Is A Must Visit In Lincoln City Oregon

From smoked pulled pork sandwiches, to sushi that will make your mouth water, Nepalese Street Food and vegan fare, the Pines Dine food truck village in Lincoln City, Oregon is “the village where foodie’s dreams come true.”. The Pines Dine Food Truck Village In Lincoln City, Oregon. The...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
News Channel Nebraska

Kansas accident injures motorcyclists

BEATRICE – The collision of two motorcycles in northeast Kansas injured riders from Nebraska and Iowa, Friday. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the accident between two bikes happened on U.S. Highway 24 in Riley County. The KHP says a 2016 Harley Davidson 999 Ultra being operated by 66-year-old Peter...
KANSAS STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
OREGON STATE
KSNT News

Funeral set for mom killed in Kansas car crash

LOGAN, UTAH (KSNT) – A Saint George mother who was killed in a car crash last week will be laid to rest this Saturday. Tyra Salisbury Anderson’s funeral will be held June 11 at 10 a.m. at the Lundstrom Park 3rd Ward Church building located in Logan, Utah at 1260 N. 1600 E. The viewing […]
LOGAN, UT

