Student Housing / Rooms for rent!! - Property Id: 34970. Five bedroom located less then 1mile from Prairie View campus, recently remodeled. Four large bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom and ceiling fans. Full kitchen -including microwaves, large back yard. Contant me at 832-721-7236 for a tour of the property! BILLS ALL INCLUDED!!

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO