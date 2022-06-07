ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Two women injured following pit bull attack in North Las Vegas

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas (KSNV) — Two women are in the hospital following a dog attack in North Las Vegas. The incident happened Monday at around 7:53 p.m. when police received reports of a dog attacking...

