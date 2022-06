AUSTIN, Texas — At the end of the year, Chapter 313 of the Texas tax code will expire. "This particular chapter was enacted in 2001, went into effect in January of 2002, and it allows school districts - doesn't require any district to do anything - but it permits school districts to limit the taxes imposed for a period of time, up to ten years, of major economic development in the state that are of a certain size, generating a certain amount of revenue, providing for a certain number of high paying jobs, etc," David Thompson, an attorney who has represented school districts during Chapter 313 application processes, said.

