Kingdom Fish is a unique addition to the farmers market scene in Central Ohio. Rarely do you see fresh, local fish in the land-locked city capital more known for fields of corn than rows of fishing docks. But, that’s exactly what you can find at Kingdom Fish’s market stand four days a week around Central Ohio. For 15 years, the family behind Kingdom Fish has been serving up fresh and local tilapia to the area’s foodies, market customers and restaurants.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO