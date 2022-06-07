Area standouts shine in all-star game

Guy Spearman, a noted Pensacola brewer, established the Crystal Ice Company in about 1930. Ice manufacturing was scarcely a new industry to West Florida, having developed during the late 1860s in conjunction with Pensacola's snapper fishing industry. The household ice box also consumed large amounts of manufactured ice. By the 1920s, however, refrigerators began to appear in affluent households, reducing the need for manufactured ice. Refrigerators remained expensive, however, and in many middle and lower income areas the ice box was a common appliance through the 1930s and 1940s. Spearman oriented his marketing toward such lower income neighborhoods, and established three dealerships in African-American workers neighborhoods.
Comments / 0