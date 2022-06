The AT&T Pioneers Chapter 124 in Henry County recently donated supplies to women in the military through the Girly Girls program, which is part of IHONORUSA. The purpose of IHONORUSA is to support troops in combat roles and combat support roles with care packages. AT&T Pioneers have partnered with IHONORUS to provide care packages geared toward women in the military. Shown here are members of the Pioneers preparing the care packages to send to the troops.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO