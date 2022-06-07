ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilger, NE

2 plead guilty to theft after rural Pilger break-in during 2021

By Laila Freeman
 2 days ago

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office reported two people pleaded guilty to theft charges.

Carl Epley, 35, of Fremont, and Jennifer Oswald, 41, of Beemer, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges related to a rural Pilger break-in and theft that occurred in the fall of 2021.

Law enforcement stated Epley and Oswald were arrested after the break-in and stolen property was recovered after the investigation.

Epley pleaded guilty to theft and possession of a firearm by a felon. Oswald pleaded guilty to theft.

The pair are expecting to be sentenced later in the summer. The sheriff’s website reported that Epley is still in jail.

