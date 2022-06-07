Book Bulletin
Antigo Public Library
Recent Releases
June 6, 2022
Fiction
— “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts
— “The Lifeguard” by Amanda Eyre Ward
— “Bloomsbury Girls” by Natalie Jenner
— “The Apartment on Calle Uruguay” by Zachary Lazar
— “The Souls of Lost Lake” by Jaime Jo Wright
— “The Tobacco Wives” by Adele Myers
Mystery and Suspense
— “Death and Hard Cider” by Barbara Hambly
— “Take Your Breath Away” by Linwood Barclay
— “Insomnia” by Sarah Pinborough
— “The King Arthur Case” by Jean-Luc Bannalec
— “Robert B. Parker’s Revenge Tour” by Mike Lupica
— “Don’t Know Touch” by Eli Cranor
— “Overboard” by Sara Paretsky
Adult Graphic Novels
— “So Much for Love: How I Survived a Toxic Relationship” by Sophie Lambda
Nonfiction
— “Healing Grounds: Climate, Justice, and the Deep Roots of Regenerative Farming” by Liz Carlisle
— “Laptops for Seniors” by Nick Vandome
— “99 Stories of the Game” by Wayne Gretszky with Kristie McLellan Day
— “Pandemic, Inc,: Chasing the Capitalists and Thieves Who Got Rich While We Got Sick” by J. David McSwane
— “Firefly: The Big Damn Cookbook” by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel
Books on CD
— “The School for German Brides” by Aimie K. Runyan
— “The Children on the Hill” by Jennifer McMahon
— “Bloomsbury Girls” by Natalie Jenner
— “Finding Me” by Viola Davis
— “Grounds for Murder” by Tara Lush
DVDs
— “Dog” (Blu-ray and DVD)
— “Cyrano” (Blu-ray and DVD)
— “The Batman” (Blu-ray and DVD)
The Antigo Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
