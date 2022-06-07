ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Book Bulletin

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HchfC_0g3Lvctr00

Antigo Public Library

Recent Releases

June 6, 2022

Fiction

— “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts

— “The Lifeguard” by Amanda Eyre Ward

— “Bloomsbury Girls” by Natalie Jenner

— “The Apartment on Calle Uruguay” by Zachary Lazar

— “The Souls of Lost Lake” by Jaime Jo Wright

— “The Tobacco Wives” by Adele Myers

Mystery and Suspense

— “Death and Hard Cider” by Barbara Hambly

— “Take Your Breath Away” by Linwood Barclay

— “Insomnia” by Sarah Pinborough

— “The King Arthur Case” by Jean-Luc Bannalec

— “Robert B. Parker’s Revenge Tour” by Mike Lupica

— “Don’t Know Touch” by Eli Cranor

— “Overboard” by Sara Paretsky

Adult Graphic Novels

— “So Much for Love: How I Survived a Toxic Relationship” by Sophie Lambda

Nonfiction

— “Healing Grounds: Climate, Justice, and the Deep Roots of Regenerative Farming” by Liz Carlisle

— “Laptops for Seniors” by Nick Vandome

— “99 Stories of the Game” by Wayne Gretszky with Kristie McLellan Day

— “Pandemic, Inc,: Chasing the Capitalists and Thieves Who Got Rich While We Got Sick” by J. David McSwane

— “Firefly: The Big Damn Cookbook” by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel

Books on CD

— “The School for German Brides” by Aimie K. Runyan

— “The Children on the Hill” by Jennifer McMahon

— “Bloomsbury Girls” by Natalie Jenner

— “Finding Me” by Viola Davis

— “Grounds for Murder” by Tara Lush

DVDs

— “Dog” (Blu-ray and DVD)

— “Cyrano” (Blu-ray and DVD)

— “The Batman” (Blu-ray and DVD)

The Antigo Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

