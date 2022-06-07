ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

‘2 Burned Poops = 1 Shit Beast:’ NFT Collectors Have Spent $9M on Literal Shit

By Edward Ongweso Jr
Vice
Vice
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You may remember when in early May we learned you could use multiple slurp juices on a single ape NFT. Move over, because a new alchemical formula is taking over: “2 burned poops = 1 shit beast.”. Two new linked NFT collections, created by an OpenSea user named...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyphew.com

People Are Crying Over This Video Of Monkeys Accidentally Killing A Robot Monkey And Then Mourning For It

When BBC show ‘Spy In The Wild’ infiltrated a robot monkey among a tribe of Langurs, the fake animal got accidentally ‘killed’. This allowed the hidden camera to capture the intimate details of how the monkeys mourn. The video filmed in Rajasthan, India, both shocked and upset the viewers, as the monkeys’ reaction to death is similar to grief experienced by humans.
ANIMALS
Hypebae

Jason Momoa Receives Backlash After Implying He Supports Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Jason Momoa implied a neutral stance on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard verdict, which caused him to receive a lot of backlash. The Hawaii native liked both Depp’s and Heard’s Instagram posts, which were personal statements about the verdict outcome, resulting in a win for Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean star wrote about having his “life back” thanks to the jury, while Heard expressed her disappointment about the results.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Beasts#Poop#Web3#Literal Shit#Opensea#Eth
Vice

How Many Times Will I Have to Listen to Americans Destroying The Australian Accent?

It’s a question that’s been plaguing me since the inevitable rise of “oh nawrrr, Cleo” on TikTok. If you’re not across viral videos or memes, it’s a famous line from the Australian kids show H20: Just Add Water, a program about three teenage girls who turn into mermaids when doused with uhhhhh… water. It was a staple in after-school TV for Australian youth who grew up in the 2000s, and has made a splash (pun intended) across the internet.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Vice

The Action Movie of the Summer Is an Indian Revolutionary Epic

There is only one movie this summer in which you can watch a man shoot a flaming arrow into the engine of a motorcycle that is flying through the air, which lands perfectly in the ammunition storage room of a British governor, which then explodes. That movie is the Telugu-language blockbuster RRR.
MOVIES
Vice

'I'm Drowning:' Amazon Contractors Are Paying the Price for the Labor Shortage

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. Last June, during Amazon’s biggest sales events of the year, Andy, who owned one of many small businesses that deliver packages for Amazon across the country, had to increase his number of daily delivery routes from roughly 25 to roughly 50 per day. For months, Andy, a delivery service partner for Amazon in Milford, Massachusetts, struggled to hire drivers with the $33 per hour per driver reimbursement offered by Amazon. The $33 had to account for each driver’s wages, worker’s comp, health insurance, and other benefits.
MILFORD, MA
Vice

AI Trained on 4Chan Becomes ‘Hate Speech Machine’

AI researcher and YouTuber Yannic Kilcher trained an AI using 3.3 million threads from 4chan’s infamously toxic Politically Incorrect /pol/ board. He then unleashed the bot back onto 4chan with predictable results—the AI was just as vile as the posts it was trained on, spouting racial slurs and engaging with antisemitic threads. After Kilcher posted his video and a copy of the program to Hugging Face, a kind of GitHub for AI, ethicists and researchers in the AI field expressed concern.
INTERNET
Vice

The Secrets to Partying Until the Sun Rises

There’s nothing wrong with throwing in the towel at midnight, if that’s your vibe. But there’s a certain sense of accomplishment, pride even, that comes with pushing the party to sunrise and beyond. Iona David. Part of it is being impressed by—and grateful for—your own body. The...
THEATER & DANCE
TheDailyBeast

Popular Chinese Livestreamer Vanishes From Public View After Tank Cakes Makes Tiananmen Square Reference

A popular Chinese livestreamer has disappeared from public view after he was apparently censored last week for referencing the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre during a broadcast. Li Jiaqi, an internet salesman dubbed the “Lipstick King” for once having sold 15,000 lipsticks during a livestream, showed off a cake shaped like a tank during a show last Friday—the eve of the anniversary of the massacre, when at least hundreds of pro-democracy protesters died at the hands of the Chinese military. The broadcast abruptly cut out, according to the BBC, and Li has since not returned to his livestream show, though he claimed on Weibo that he had simply had technical difficulties. Images of the tank-shape cake, which the BBC said had Oreos for wheels and a wafer pipe resembling a cannon, have apparently now been wiped from social media, and Li’s profile was removed from the e-commerce platform where he streamed his show. The scandal has sparked questions among Li’s Generation Z viewers, many of whom never learned about the 1989 massacre due to the Chinese government’s campaign to erase it from history. As Chinese censors have reportedly been scrubbing all references to the cake fiasco, some social media users are said to have only now learned about that grim part of Chinese history thanks to Li’s livestream. “Thanks to Li, I now get to know that history,” one Weibo user was quoted as saying.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vice

Review: I Cooked for a Month in the Always Pan, the Yeezy of Cookware

There are cult followings, and then there are just… followings. The former: GG Allin’s fan base. The latter: the Beyhive. The former: people who have seen every P.T. Anderson movie. The latter: people who have seen all 28 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The former: people who obsessively drink cold-pressed juice every morning. The latter: the viral world of the Always Pan.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

The Horrors of Space Capitalism Force Waypoint to Spoil 'Citizen Sleeper'

This week, Patrick has a Very Dad Deekend, Ren tries out sucking blood in V Rising, and we have an extended discussion around free to play monetization around Diablo Immortal. Then after the break, Patrick, Ren, and Cado go full spoiler mode to talk about Citizen Sleeper, a tabletop RPG-inspired narrative game that got it's hooks in all of us. The game’s unique depiction of surviving with a disabled body under capitalism, and the ways community can be built in places you might not expect them to flourish, really grabbed us.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

The Video Game Version of 'The Thing' Is an Empty Promise Worth Playing

There is a concept in video games called the “vertical slice,” in which developers highly polish a small portion of an unfinished game to convey what, hopefully, the whole experience will eventually look like. Vertical slices are extremely common early on, when a game is being pitched and seeking funding, or when being presented at a splashy convention.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

Rental Opportunity of the Week: Sure, Cut a Bit of Stair Out for a Wardrobe

What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? Little bedsit where they’ve cut a wedge out of the stairs to fit the wardrobe in. There’s a lot for me to comment on but I know already I’m not really going to move past that. They cut a section of the stair to the mezzanine bed floor out of the stair! To better fit the wardrobe in! (Of all the things, a wardrobe!) You may as well stop reading now. I’m going to do my bits for however long as normal but it’s just going to be about the stair thing.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Jordan Peterson and 'Kung Fu Panda': How Did Slavoj Žižek Go Mainstream?

There are certain characters and figures who make up the fundamental fabric of the internet. They’re so load-bearing to online culture—in ways both subtle and explicit—that to imagine our increasingly expansive content universe without their looming, phantasmal presence verges on impossible. One of them is Shrek. Another is Slovenian post-Marxist philosopher Slavoj Žižek.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vice

Best Job in the World: Enter the ‘Red Zone’

The first time I heard about fly-in fly-out (FIFO) work, ever-naive and money-hungry, I thought it was a fabulous idea. Short stints in remote, interesting, dangerous places, working whenever you wanted, or, whenever you needed, getting absolutely loaded in the process. It seemed to me one of those random yet...
JOBS
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
84K+
Followers
19K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy