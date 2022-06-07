When Does FIFA Serie A TOTS Leave Packs?

Despite its attempted rework, Apex Legends Ranked Reloaded has only further exacerbated the problems with matchmaking, players say. More players are taking to social media to voice their complaints following the introduction of Ranked Reloaded, a marketed fix to some of the biggest issues facing Apex Legends Ranked mode. Before Reloaded, one of the most common problems was matchmaking with there simply not being enough Apex Predators to meaningfully fill a lobby — leading to inappropriate match-ups. Players being pulled from Silver, Gold, and Platinum are certainly feeling the heat.
