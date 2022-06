(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A 4-year-old Montana boy, missing for two days, has been found alive. Dozens of people helped in the search around the Bull Lake area south of Troy. Police said Ryker Webb was last seen on Friday. He was playing with the family dog in the yard outside the home when he disappeared. Searchers used ATVS, drones, dog teams and a boat to look for the 4-year-old during the search.

