(KDLM) – The MSHSL released the brackets and seeding for the 2022 Minnesota state baseball tournament on Saturday morning. The tournament will feature three teams from the listening area…all about 30 miles apart: the New York Mills Eagles (Section 6A champions), Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders (Section 5A champions), and Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines (Section 6AA champions).

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO