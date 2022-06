We all have that one place that we miss that has closed in Texarkana. Just yesterday we found out that Meomyo's Bayou Cafe closed and that makes me a little sad. I am always trying to make sure that when my family and I go out we try to go to 'mom and pop' places and keep them going. COVID had a big impact on them and many are struggling.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO